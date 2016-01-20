​An ultra stylish home full of surprise

This house has highly engaging exteriors that are designed in a curvaceous form and in a trendy layout. The whole house is sprawled over two floors and is dressed in glass exteriors to create a transparent effect. The balcony on the top floor helps to seamlessly merge the interiors with the exteriors creating a delightful mood. The circular walkway and beautiful lighting in front of plants and planters exude a pleasing and homely feeling.

