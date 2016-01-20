​An ultra stylish home full of surprise

Luxury comes in many forms. For some it means exquisite cars and jewellery and for some it is an exquisite house embellished with lavish furnishings. This house by Arquiteto Aquiles Nicolas Kilaris is one such residence that exemplifies the latter option. It has marvelous exteriors that are adorned with green plants and effective lighting. The interiors are equally impressive as it incorporates rich furnishings and grand designs that make it an attractive visual delight. Have a look and get inspired!
A big sign of extreme luxury is a sassy staircase, in this home the staircase has been designed connecting the living room on the ground floor to the top level. This staircase blends in well with the rich and classy white interiors that bestow a relentless charm around the living room and the dining room. The steps are well lit with recessed lighting and the circular pattern looks purely dramatic, against the backdrop of the beige curtains.
The master bedroom is designed with mirrors creating a magical effect. The whole room has a Mediterranean touch with the use of lime washed walls and statement lights that accentuate the look of the room manifold. The extensive use of mirrors on the headboard and the side lamps looks highly sassy and stunning.
A luxurious home is not possible without a home theatre. This house has a splendid home theatre that is comforting yet highly functional. A huge sofa set holds the centre stage that is flanked by a vivid wallpaper on one side and high resolution screen on the other. The plush carpet on the floor further oozes comfort and makes you enjoy the movie while sitting on the lavish couch.
The kitchen is kept simple yet highly functional. It is perfectly equipped with a breakfast counter that is supported by 4 bar stools as well. The breakfast counter is segregated by the use of individual statement lamps and wooden platforms against the ceiling lights and a black granite platform. The classic U-shaped kitchen looks spacious with the use of white cabinets and a wide glass window. Even the floor looks glamorous with the dramatic use of white and black tiles.
The dining room of the house is one special place that makes intense use of mirrors and classy furnishings. The focal point of attention is undoubtedly the dining table that has chairs that are richly upholstered with a classy fabric. The dining area gets its classy vibes from the centrally placed chandelier that is nothing less than a spotlight stealer in the whole area. It rests beautifully above the dining table that is adorned with a sturdy wooden platform and white lilies.
This house has highly engaging exteriors that are designed in a curvaceous form and in a trendy layout. The whole house is sprawled over two floors and is dressed in glass exteriors to create a transparent effect. The balcony on the top floor helps to seamlessly merge the interiors with the exteriors creating a delightful mood. The circular walkway and beautiful lighting in front of plants and planters exude a pleasing and homely feeling.
Would you like to get simple tips on how to make your bedroom happy and cheerful? Do checkout this ideabook for it is sure to give you some valuable tips: 6 ways to a happier bedroom