​A home dressed in shades of brown

Brown has always been one of the loved colours in home design. It is available in a variety of shades ranging from light to dark and is an impressive colour in home decor. Today, we will take you around one such home that makes extensive use of brown shades to create a subtle and soothing living environment. Designed by Maverick Architects from Pune, this house is an extraordinary example of modern and contemporary design that is evident from the living room and bar area. Have a look!
The living room is a broad mix of traditional and modern design. The combined use of beige and brown hues make them a superb combination in living room decor. Effective ceiling lights and a sassy chandelier further brighten this space to make it more pleasant and welcoming. The designers have even designed a wide glass window to welcome natural light in ample amounts. The twin sofa sets make a generous seating that is well contrasted against the brown coffee table and still allows enough room for movement.
Another way to define luxury is by incorporating some classy features that make the house a class apart from others in the league. This home includes a mini bar next to the living room. This bar is designed right in the middle of the dining room and the living room. The designers have used the same colour combination to make it blend with the interiors. There is no use of cabinets or closed shelves. Instead, wall patterns and exposed shelves are used effectively, to flaunt the wine collection at the bar. It is supported by bar stools on the side.
The dining room has been designed incorporating a classy dining table and glass details throughout the room. It has a huge glass window on one side that is covered with fabric shutters that perfectly blend in with the interiors of the house. Also, the TV wall unit on one side is a reason enough to keep everyone engrossed in entertainment while they have some lip smacking food. The subtle dining table is combined with a dash of colour by the use of bright red table mats on a plain white base.
The master bedroom is fitted with a colourful wallpaper that is an ensemble of different shapes and colours. The pattern on the wallpaper gives the room a chic and sassy feel. The false ceiling is fitted with concealed ceiling lights that complete the yellow and green pattern. Minimal headboard design and exposed shelves in one corner further make the wallpaper the focal point of attention in the room.
The bedroom is a place to relax and lounge. This bedroom is indeed a place to release all your worries and surrender yourself to its beauty. The subtle combination of beige and brown gives the room a cosy and warm touch. The low height bed along with the side cabinets exemplifies comfort and warmth. The rich wallpaper and yellow spotlight on the family photo is another way personalised accents have been added to the room.
