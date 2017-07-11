10 fantastic ideas to decorate your hallways

What good is an elegant facade and an impressive main entrance, if one experiences tremendous disappointment upon crossing the threshold into the house? Entrance hallways create the first impression inside the home, and that image always stays in the mind. As in the rest of the house, we must be faithful to a style and stick to the decorative theme. Additionally, we need to bear in mind that due to their primary purpose of interconnecting with other rooms, hallways are usually small and without windows or natural light. This means that we should focus on their illumination, and if possible, give them a cheerful and dynamic character. In this ideabook we present a series of ideas so that you can create a good impression in your hallway. We invite you to take a tour with us.
This project is like the previous one, in terms of the colours and mirror, but it has a much more luxurious and glamorous ambiance. Here, the mirror on the wall has a striking wooden frame arranged along with an elegant table, lamps and accessories that provide the practical function of storing keys, wallets or mobile phones upon entering the house.
The neutral colors used in the decor as well as the light fixtures relax you automatically when you enter this home. Since the hall is often the smallest room in the house or apartment, it is a great solution to use mirrors to amplify the space, like in this hallway, which has mirrors on the front of the closet to add the illusion of depth.
This hallway will delight those who love eclecticism with its rustic décor that includes spectacular cement tiles on the floor. The palette is kept in grey scale, broken only by the soothing and discreet yellow in the tile design. The grey background emphasizes the white chest that serves the dual function of storage and seating.
If the house is decorated in a modern style, the lobby should reflect the same theme. In a small space, which also needs to be functional, furniture should be simple to minimize the décor, thereby enhancing the modernity. Do not forget that the decor of the house has the power to influence our mood.
Removing the hallway to integrate the space with the main area is a risky decision. It should be done with discretion as it could create a sense of disorder if not done well. In the case of this project, the predominance of white and blue on the cornice and skirting as well as the border area blends perfectly with the patterned tiles on the floor, which create a contrast from the corridor that is laid with light parquet.
Some people prefer style in each room, while others like zones that are strictly functional. This example will appeal to both types of people. The use of bold red color gives a strong impact to the décor without influencing the more practical aspect of the place. The effect gives the area a big personality.
Owners of large residences can afford to have a spacious hall. In this home, the entrance hall takes the backseat as the first thing that catches our eye is the marble staircase with glass railing and the bright yellow dresser under it. The space extends both horizontally and vertically, which is a luxury that not every home is blessed with.
The luxurious surroundings of this nice and modern hallway impressed us. Dark browns combine with whites, creating an elegant and inviting feel. The most interesting decorative element is the hanging lamps dropping down from the double-height ceiling. It creates a stylish first impression!
Notice how this project skillfully uses the dead space under the staircase? It’s a trendy design idea for stairs of this type. Although the staircase is not located right at the main entrance, it creates a comfortable and cozy corner for waiting until your partner or children are ready to leave.
From this hall that leads to a long corridor, we feel like we are at a lookout point with an interesting view filled with colour and style that gives the hallway a magical feel. It’s original, bold and filled with strong artistic inspiration, which culminates at the sculpture in the background. It has a pure and powerful personality that is hard to ignore.
