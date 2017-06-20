Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A Mumbai home full of style and comfort

Justwords Justwords
Interiors, Space Design Group Space Design Group Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Luxury living can be achieved in various forms… through elegant materials, beautiful furniture, unique decor, lovely colours, stylish lighting and even innovative ideas! And this Mumbai home does all of that and more. The interior designers and decorators at Space Design Group used their creativity and vision to make the interiors soothing and stunning at the same time. Wood, marble, cane, and glass are among the materials used to create an exclusive feel in every room. Practical needs like saving space and storage were also considered while decking this home.

Grand living

Interiors, Space Design Group Space Design Group Modern living room
Space Design Group

Interiors

Space Design Group
Space Design Group
Space Design Group

The living and dining areas are seamlessly integrated and elegantly furnished. Soothing cream and white hues dominate this expansive space, while wooden elements offer necessary contrast. Beautiful lamps add to the inviting aura here.

Warm and cordial foyer

Interiors, Space Design Group Space Design Group Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Space Design Group

Interiors

Space Design Group
Space Design Group
Space Design Group

Marble in contrasting hues clad the walls of the foyer, while golden indirect lighting creates a warm ambiance. The wooden doors add warmth to this space, and the shoe cabinet comes with padded seating.

Regal dining

Interiors, Space Design Group Space Design Group Modern dining room
Space Design Group

Interiors

Space Design Group
Space Design Group
Space Design Group

Gorgeous chairs surround a modern table to make the dining area stunning. Lightly patterned wallpapers, vibrant paintings and a mirror with an ornate frame add to the royal look.

Ultramodern delight

Interiors, Space Design Group Space Design Group Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Space Design Group

Interiors

Space Design Group
Space Design Group
Space Design Group

One of the hallways in this residence has been jazzed up with a marble panel, a gorgeous round mirror and a stylish wooden table. Mellow lighting makes the ambiance relaxing and easy on the eyes.

Nature-friendly!

Interiors, Space Design Group Space Design Group Modern living room
Space Design Group

Interiors

Space Design Group
Space Design Group
Space Design Group

Cane stools and tables made from natural tree stumps make this casual living space truly exclusive. The wall cladding is inspired by a leafless tree and complements the furniture nicely. The sofas too impress with sleek wooden frames and cosy grey upholstery.

Classy kitchen

Interiors, Space Design Group Space Design Group Modern kitchen
Space Design Group

Interiors

Space Design Group
Space Design Group
Space Design Group

Neat white cabinets, ample countertop space and backsplash tiles in light earthy hues are the reasons why this kitchen looks charming. The overhead cabinets have glass shutters to make searching for everyday things easy.


Timeless in black and white

Interiors, Space Design Group Space Design Group Modern style bedroom
Space Design Group

Interiors

Space Design Group
Space Design Group
Space Design Group

This spacious and well-lit bedroom boasts of trendy furniture, rich textiles and decorative, glossy wall panels. We love how the space between the dressing unit and bed has been used to accommodate a slim shelf for storing makeup essentials.

Serene haven

Interiors, Space Design Group Space Design Group Modern style bedroom
Space Design Group

Interiors

Space Design Group
Space Design Group
Space Design Group

Soft creams and whites dominate this bedroom, making it a peaceful and relaxing haven. The corner near the window has been cleverly used to fit in a study station.

Beach-like paradise

Interiors, Space Design Group Space Design Group Modern style bedroom
Space Design Group

Interiors

Space Design Group
Space Design Group
Space Design Group

Inspired by the colours of the sea and sand, this bedroom looks like a beach paradise. Soothing blues, white and cream hues make for a very serene ambiance here. The headboard resembles a large shell and shell-like decor pieces adorn the walls as well. The false ceiling features an interesting wavy pattern.

Heavenly terrace

Interiors, Space Design Group Space Design Group Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Space Design Group

Interiors

Space Design Group
Space Design Group
Space Design Group

The large terrace of this home surprises with a big spa pool clad in black mosaic. You can take a refreshing dip here, while admiring the surroundings through clear glass balustrades. Note how the wall on the left has been used to grow an exquisite vertical garden.

Take another tour - A simple yet elegant Hyderabad home designed in 5 lakh rupees

35 spectacular ideas for spiral stairs
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks