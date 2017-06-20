A Mumbai home full of style and comfort

Luxury living can be achieved in various forms… through elegant materials, beautiful furniture, unique decor, lovely colours, stylish lighting and even innovative ideas! And this Mumbai home does all of that and more. The interior designers and decorators at Space Design Group used their creativity and vision to make the interiors soothing and stunning at the same time. Wood, marble, cane, and glass are among the materials used to create an exclusive feel in every room. Practical needs like saving space and storage were also considered while decking this home.
The living and dining areas are seamlessly integrated and elegantly furnished. Soothing cream and white hues dominate this expansive space, while wooden elements offer necessary contrast. Beautiful lamps add to the inviting aura here.
Marble in contrasting hues clad the walls of the foyer, while golden indirect lighting creates a warm ambiance. The wooden doors add warmth to this space, and the shoe cabinet comes with padded seating.
Gorgeous chairs surround a modern table to make the dining area stunning. Lightly patterned wallpapers, vibrant paintings and a mirror with an ornate frame add to the royal look.
One of the hallways in this residence has been jazzed up with a marble panel, a gorgeous round mirror and a stylish wooden table. Mellow lighting makes the ambiance relaxing and easy on the eyes.
Cane stools and tables made from natural tree stumps make this casual living space truly exclusive. The wall cladding is inspired by a leafless tree and complements the furniture nicely. The sofas too impress with sleek wooden frames and cosy grey upholstery.
Neat white cabinets, ample countertop space and backsplash tiles in light earthy hues are the reasons why this kitchen looks charming. The overhead cabinets have glass shutters to make searching for everyday things easy.
This spacious and well-lit bedroom boasts of trendy furniture, rich textiles and decorative, glossy wall panels. We love how the space between the dressing unit and bed has been used to accommodate a slim shelf for storing makeup essentials.
Soft creams and whites dominate this bedroom, making it a peaceful and relaxing haven. The corner near the window has been cleverly used to fit in a study station.
Inspired by the colours of the sea and sand, this bedroom looks like a beach paradise. Soothing blues, white and cream hues make for a very serene ambiance here. The headboard resembles a large shell and shell-like decor pieces adorn the walls as well. The false ceiling features an interesting wavy pattern.
The large terrace of this home surprises with a big spa pool clad in black mosaic. You can take a refreshing dip here, while admiring the surroundings through clear glass balustrades. Note how the wall on the left has been used to grow an exquisite vertical garden.
