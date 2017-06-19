A luxurious and creative Mumbai residence

Want to make your home something exclusive and stand out from your neighbours? Then take a tour of this lavish Mumbai residence to gather some very creative and fashionable ideas. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Space Design Group, this home is filled with unique designs, premium materials, beautiful furniture and charming decor accents. Each room has a personality of its own, as was the desire of the inhabitants. The colour scheme is mostly neutral and soothing. Playful kids’ rooms and a large stylish terrace add to the attraction of this property.
What takes our breath away in the living space is the TV unit with its unique shape and hexagonal white and orange pieces on the wall. The bookshelf resembles branches while the coffee table has a real tree trunk for base.
Stylish chairs surround a wooden table to make mealtimes memorable in the dining space. The crockery cabinet to the left mimics the style of the dining table and chairs, while the peacock wall mural is truly artistic.
Done up with greys and whites, this casual seating nook seems relaxing and elegant. The furniture pieces are neat and trendy, and the filigreed panel on the right is creative.
White dominates the glossy surfaces and ultramodern lines of this open kitchen, making it bright and welcoming. Neat cabinets, ample light and a stunning overhead storage unit in steel and glass make an impressive statement.
Glossy and dark wooden flooring offers warmth and minimalistic furnishing fill this bedroom with personality. Plush textiles promise comfort, a large wardrobe with sliding doors save space, and a potted green adds colour.
This spacious bedroom is a tasteful combination of white, grey and warm wooden tones. A beautiful modern bed and a sleek TV unit take care of your comfort. Paintings and flowers lend a refreshing look.
Wardrobe doors with digital lamination depicting sea and starfishes ensure that this bedroom reminds you of happy beach vacations. Pale blue and white artificial shells adorn the wall and ceiling for a magical ambiance.
Soft pastels, patterned cushions, and a unique headboard make the teenage daughter’s bedroom truly charming.
The younger kids share a playful and lively bedroom. Orange and red add spice and fun to this space, while bunk beds help in saving floor area. Open shelves and closets have been attached with the bunk beds to take care of storage.
Gleaming wood flooring and clear glass balustrades create a very fashionable feel for the large terrace. Pretty lamps, elegant planters and modern outdoor furniture add to the grand look.
