9 pictures of small kitchens for Indian homes

With the busy lifestyles that are characteristic of today’s world, apartments have become a popular choice for urban living as they are far easier to maintain than houses and villas. On the flip side, the square-footage in apartments is much smaller than one would expect. Kitchens are often squeezed into the corner of an open-plan living area or against a background wall, making it a challenge to design the triangular workflow between the stove, sink and refrigerator.

Today, we present pictures of 9 small professionally-designed kitchens that are beautiful and functional. We are sure you’ll find an idea or two that you can copy for your kitchen.