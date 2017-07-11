9 pictures of small kitchens for Indian homes

With the busy lifestyles that are characteristic of today’s world, apartments have become a popular choice for urban living as they are far easier to maintain than houses and villas. On the flip side, the square-footage in apartments is much smaller than one would expect. Kitchens are often squeezed into the corner of an open-plan living area or against a background wall, making it a challenge to design the triangular workflow between the stove, sink and refrigerator.
Today, we present pictures of 9 small professionally-designed kitchens that are beautiful and functional. We are sure you’ll find an idea or two that you can copy for your kitchen.
An L-shaped layout is a practical option for kitchens located in a narrow space as it provides sufficient passage for moving around. Over the years, as your collection of utensils, crockery and gadgets increases, a clever solution for additional storage space is to add cabinets on the upper half of the opposite wall. This keeps the passageway clear, while providing extra space for storing things.
While white cabinets and black counters are a common trend in modern kitchens, using a contrast colour on the backsplash creates the illusion of depth and makes the area look more spacious.
The neutral white and grey tones make this minimalist style kitchen appear large. The natural light from the glass doors further enhances the bright and airy feel.
In an open-plan design, sometimes all you have is a wall for the planning the kitchen. However, modern modular units make it easy to incorporate storage so that you have everything within reach. Since the kitchen is open to views from the living area, decorate it to make it pretty. The geometric-patterned tiles in this kitchen serve this purpose.
When the kitchen is in a small corner off the open-plan living and dining room, a simple solution for adding more workspace and storage is to wrap the counters along three sides. Additionally, the kitchen in this image extends its counterspace along the fourth side, but care has been taken to ensure that there is ample space for the moving in and out of the area. To avoid the kitchen from seeming too cramped, over-counter cabinets are fixed only on one of the walls.
You don’t have to restrict yourself to neutral shades in a modern kitchen. It’s all right to mix different elements to create an eclectic style, like this beautiful kitchen that has country-inspired wood-toned cabinets, minimalist white countertop and cabinets and rustic miniature tiles on the backsplash area.
It’s important to design the kitchen to suit your needs. Instead of having standard modular cabinets on the wall, you can get custom-designed drawers and taller cabinets in certain corners to add more storage to keep the counters clutter-free.
If you are a fan of the modern, minimalist look, a Scandinavian style kitchen with a combination of light wood, white and chrome is a suitable option. The placement of the cooktop on an open counter makes this kitchen appear larger, while freeing up space on the wall for cabinets.
Space optimization is the key when it comes to small kitchens. Incorporating clever solutions such as custom-designed pullout drawers or swivel units for inaccessible corners is a wonderful way to make the most of the available space.