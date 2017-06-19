Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A modern and super-functional home for Indian families

Justwords Justwords
Braai areas and other, SCD Group SCD Group Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Wood Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

It is not always bold colours, beautiful decor accents, or luxurious furnishing that makes a house special. Smart utilisation of space and intelligent furniture can do the trick as well! And this house is a brilliant testimony of that. Spaces under staircases and beds have been used innovatively to cater to various storage needs. Neat cabinets also appear in most rooms to hold all sorts of essentials. Wood has been used lavishly in this residence to ensure a warm feel and elegance. It might interest you to know that the kitchen was rendered by the kitchen manufacturers at SCD Kitchens, and this project is sure to inspire Indians as well.

Ingenious staircase

Staircase tv unit SCD Group Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Wood Wood effect
SCD Group

Staircase tv unit

SCD Group
SCD Group
SCD Group

The wooden staircase leading upstairs from the living room has been utilised brilliantly, thanks to the idle space it had underneath it. This space was used to accommodate a customised storage unit in wood to hold the TV. The unit features shelves of different sizes and drawers to both display and store essentials.

Minimal yet smart

TV UNIT SCD Group Classic style media room Wood Wood effect
SCD Group

TV UNIT

SCD Group
SCD Group
SCD Group

This dark wooden TV unit has been personalised to accommodate the TV as well as its peripherals neatly. The design is minimal but sharp.

Cosy prayer room

Prayer room SCD Group Classic style kitchen Wood Wood effect
SCD Group

Prayer room

SCD Group
SCD Group
SCD Group

Neat and modern wooden cabinets add tons of functionality to the prayer room, besides making it a warm and cosy haven. The cabinet system holding all the figurines and photos of deities is very trendy with a silver finish.

Modern bar

Braai Area SCD Group Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace Wood Wood effect
SCD Group

Braai Area

SCD Group
SCD Group
SCD Group

Wall-mounted wooden shelves and cabinets store all liquor bottles and glasses neatly, without wasting floor area. Mirrored background lends a hint of glamour to the shelf, and the counter itself is very sleek. The wooden chairs look elegant too.

Bold and beautiful

Braai Area SCD Group Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace Wood Wood effect
SCD Group

Braai Area

SCD Group
SCD Group
SCD Group

Dark red cabinets and brown and grey stone tiles make for a very unique look in the kitchen and barbeque area. Equipped with a large modern oven, fireplace and mini fridge, this space looks inviting. Colourful paintings and bright red table linen add extra spice to this kitchen, which opens up to a sunny terrace.

Dream storage

Tv and display unit SCD Group Classic style media room Wood Wood effect
SCD Group

Tv and display unit

SCD Group
SCD Group
SCD Group

This light-hued wooden unit is massive and comprises of both shelves and cabinets for hassle-free storage.


Elegant dresser

Dresser SCD Group Classic style dressing room Wood Wood effect
SCD Group

Dresser

SCD Group
SCD Group
SCD Group

This dark wooden dresser is simple yet sophisticated, with ample provision for storing cosmetics, personal care items, stationery and more.

Clever kid’s bed

Kids Bed SCD Group Classic style nursery/kids room Wood Wood effect
SCD Group

Kids Bed

SCD Group
SCD Group
SCD Group

Equipped with inbuilt drawers, this kid’s bed is a smart way to store blankets, cushions, bedspreads and more.

Creativity

Staircase cupboard SCD Group Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Wood Wood effect
SCD Group

Staircase cupboard

SCD Group
SCD Group
SCD Group

Here’s another staircase with underneath space efficiently utilised to build shelves and cabinets of different sizes. This unit is perfect for stowing away umbrellas, shoes, tools, old toys, mops and so on.   

Take another tour - A modern 3bhk apartment in Electronic City, Bangalore

6 open cabinet design ideas for your kitchen
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks