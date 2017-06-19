A modern and super-functional home for Indian families

It is not always bold colours, beautiful decor accents, or luxurious furnishing that makes a house special. Smart utilisation of space and intelligent furniture can do the trick as well! And this house is a brilliant testimony of that. Spaces under staircases and beds have been used innovatively to cater to various storage needs. Neat cabinets also appear in most rooms to hold all sorts of essentials. Wood has been used lavishly in this residence to ensure a warm feel and elegance. It might interest you to know that the kitchen was rendered by the kitchen manufacturers at SCD Kitchens, and this project is sure to inspire Indians as well.
The wooden staircase leading upstairs from the living room has been utilised brilliantly, thanks to the idle space it had underneath it. This space was used to accommodate a customised storage unit in wood to hold the TV. The unit features shelves of different sizes and drawers to both display and store essentials.
This dark wooden TV unit has been personalised to accommodate the TV as well as its peripherals neatly. The design is minimal but sharp.
Neat and modern wooden cabinets add tons of functionality to the prayer room, besides making it a warm and cosy haven. The cabinet system holding all the figurines and photos of deities is very trendy with a silver finish.
Wall-mounted wooden shelves and cabinets store all liquor bottles and glasses neatly, without wasting floor area. Mirrored background lends a hint of glamour to the shelf, and the counter itself is very sleek. The wooden chairs look elegant too.
Dark red cabinets and brown and grey stone tiles make for a very unique look in the kitchen and barbeque area. Equipped with a large modern oven, fireplace and mini fridge, this space looks inviting. Colourful paintings and bright red table linen add extra spice to this kitchen, which opens up to a sunny terrace.
This light-hued wooden unit is massive and comprises of both shelves and cabinets for hassle-free storage.
This dark wooden dresser is simple yet sophisticated, with ample provision for storing cosmetics, personal care items, stationery and more.
Equipped with inbuilt drawers, this kid’s bed is a smart way to store blankets, cushions, bedspreads and more.
Here’s another staircase with underneath space efficiently utilised to build shelves and cabinets of different sizes. This unit is perfect for stowing away umbrellas, shoes, tools, old toys, mops and so on.
