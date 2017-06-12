A minimal yet elegant residence in Mumbai

The interior designers and decorators at A Design Studio bring you a very modern and inspiring home in Mumbai today. With spacious and harmonious interiors, this residence promises both comfort and style. A minimalistic decor scheme, trendy furniture and elegant materials ensure that the young couple who owns this place always feel at home. Soothing neutral hues, contemporary lighting and cosy textiles fill this home with a unique and pleasing vibe.
A luxurious L-shaped sofa, a stylish coffee table and a very chic false ceiling make this living area inviting and impressive. Inbuilt shelves in one corner and beautiful lamps add to the attraction. Soft brown and white tones make for a relaxing ambiance.
From this angle, it is easy to admire the casual seating nook beyond the grand TV unit. A couple of bright orange ottomans and a round white table lend a playful edge to this space.
Dark greys, browns and bright whites balance each other beautifully to make the master bedroom soothing and full of personality. Fashionable wallpaper and panelling lend visual layers here, while the modern furniture promises sheer convenience. Wooden flooring adds warmth.
Gentle shades of white, cream and beige dominate the guest bedroom for a relaxing and serene atmosphere. Sleek and minimalistic furniture, stylish indirect lighting and warm wooden touches make this room a haven of peace. The bedside lamps are very charming.
