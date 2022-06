Space can be a tricky dame when it comes to smaller homes and studio apartments. Crammed up rooms with no room to breathe, simply won't suffice. We at homify, present to you the bigger picture- the flip side to your present perspective. Here are some ideas cut from a different cloth, not tailor made to fit stereotypical views of small homes.

Before you look out to lease your home for a larger one, delve into the ideas presented in this ideabook.