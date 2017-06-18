A classy 2000sqft duplex apartment in Mumbai

Today, we will take you on the tour of a spacious and ultramodern duplex apartment in Mumbai. Rendered by the architects at SM Studio, this beautiful residence combines double-height volumes with warm timber and transparent glass for a unique living experience. The colours are elegant, sober and very harmonious. The common areas are on the ground floor, while the private ones are on the upper floor. Everything flows into each other, creating a cohesive look. The furniture is trendy, neat and the lighting is ample yet comforting. Large glass windows bring in adequate natural light for a refreshing feel.
The entrance lobby is double-height and creates a spacious, airy and bright impression. Dark and light wooden hues meet for a unique visual impact. Note how the floor plans clearly define all rooms on both the floors.
The warmth of wood in different tones ensures visual continuity in this duplex. Since it is a natural material, all the spaces look cosy and elegant.
An open plan layout allows the living space to merge with the dining seamlessly, creating an expansive and airy ambiance. The wooden ceiling lends a warm appeal, while massive glass windows open up the common areas to a large terrace. The overall effect is stunning.
Glass separates the modular kitchen from the rest of the apartment, but allows visual openness and easy passage of light. And when guests come over, there is a subtle sense of privacy too. Light wooden cabinets and neat designs make this kitchen a must see.
Cantilevered steps in wood constitute the stylish staircase connecting the two floors. Thick but clear glass has been used for the balustrades to ensure the easy passage of light. This creates a visually open and bright look.
The wood and glass staircase you just saw leads to the upper floor with its bedrooms and a study. Clear glass panels once again define the size of the study, without cramping the interiors. The study visually merges with the rest of the floor effortlessly.
Minimally furnished, the master bedroom is massive, functional and comfy. Trendy furniture, soft textiles, a large inbuilt wardrobe and sheer drapes add to its attraction.
Large inbuilt wooden wardrobes and massive mirrors make the other bedrooms attractive too. The mirrors make the rooms appear more spacious than they are and contribute to the brightness factor.
Premium quality stone tiles, fashionable sanitary wares and large mirrors are the reasons why all the bathrooms seem luxurious. Glossy and storage-friendly sink units and modern lighting help too.
