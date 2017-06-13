Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 amazing staircase ideas for small homes

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Mr.RAMKUMAR RESIDENCE , UTTRAHALLI, BANGALORE, perspective architects perspective architects Minimalist bedroom
Loading admin actions …

The escalating property prices and scarcity of space has affected the modern architecture immensely. The homes are now growing vertically. In the vertical homes, even if the house is small and we don’t have sufficient space, we still need stairs to keep the various levels of the home connected. Now the question is whether we can have beautiful stairs in small homes too?

Surely we can! In fact the small homes challenge your creativity and encourage you think differently while building up the stairs. Design the stairs so that it is not just a bunch of steps connecting your home. Make it an attractive art piece that defines your personality and shows your aesthetic sense. If you need some ideas to do so, here are the pictures of 7 amazing staircase for small homes.

Get impressed and inspired!

​Black beauty

A Duplex Apartment, Raipur, ES Designs ES Designs Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Building,Stairs,House,Picture frame,Wood,Door,Interior design,Flooring,Floor,Plant
ES Designs

A Duplex Apartment, Raipur

ES Designs
ES Designs
ES Designs

If your home already has the concrete stairs and you can’t replace it with something new, renovate it to make it colorful and shiny. The black shiny staircase with glass railing is a smart way to make it look attractive.

​Hanging in the air

Mr.RAMKUMAR RESIDENCE , UTTRAHALLI, BANGALORE, perspective architects perspective architects Minimalist bedroom
perspective architects

Mr.RAMKUMAR RESIDENCE , UTTRAHALLI, BANGALORE

perspective architects
perspective architects
perspective architects

The clean design of this wooden staircase looks modern and chic. It is perfect for a small home. It is compact and with lots of free space to give that spacious feeling. The open and clear space beneath the steps can be used for multiple purposes. It all depends on how you want to flaunt it.

Inspired from the nature

Staircase Design -Pipes Preetham Interior Designer Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Preetham Interior Designer

Staircase Design -Pipes

Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer

The rustic charm of this staircase is natural and blends well with its surroundings. This innovative idea looks real and stunning. Your creativity will either be envied by your friends and neighbors or they will be seeking your wisdom when renovating their home.

​Simple is elegant

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

This simple staircase is just made of vertical and horizontal wooden panels. But what could have been mishmash of wood, has turned up into an amazingly beautiful staircase complemented well with a bright red wall in the backdrop and warm wooden floor beneath. It is elegant and perfect for small Indian home!

​Branching the steps

CASTELLO CECONI - INTERNI, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

Is it a staircase or a modern art moving from one level to another? Be creative and bold and make the staircase of your small home a piece of modern art and be a proud creator of that sculptured beauty.

​Turning twister

Attico all'Aventino, Blocco8 Architettura Blocco8 Architettura Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Blocco8 Architettura

Blocco8 Architettura
Blocco8 Architettura
Blocco8 Architettura

A curvaceous staircase in metal and wood is a smart and creative way to construct stairways in a small space. Spiralling up the stairs especially when it is fabulously lit will make you fill proud of your right choice.

Less is more

Bungalow in Bhuj, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Design Kkarma (India)

Bungalow in Bhuj

Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)

It is simple, clean, uncluttered and very modern. Minimalist is the new approach of modern day professionals. They strongly believe that less is more. See it to believe it! Isn't it marvelous?

Look out for this ideabook if you need more inspirations.

A stylish and functional 3 bhk apartment in Bangalore
Which of these staircase designs inspired you? We are waiting for your response.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks