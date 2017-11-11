7 pictures of small but beautiful bedrooms

Finally you found your dream home! Everything is perfect… the locality, the facilities, distance from your office and kid’s school and most importantly the budget. However, the size of the bedroom is bothering you. How will you make a small bedroom beautiful and comfortable for our family?
The bedrooms are the most intimate private room of the house where we all love to relax after a long day. Even during the holidays we crave for the comfort of ‘my bedroom’. Isn’t it so? Making a small bedroom look beautiful and comfortable is a challenge.
We, the Homify professionals are well aware of your concerns and requirements. We are always ready to take up the challenges. Today, we have come up with 7 beautiful ideas of small and comfortable bedroom. Have a look and get inspired!
Trick your mind to make your room look spacious. The reflection on the mirror will create an illusion of bigger room. The sliding doors of the cupboard are a space saving idea. Go for it!
A full size window is a boon for a small room. Harness it! Keep the decor simple and clean. What is attractive in this bedroom is its simplicity. A solid wood bed, hanging lamps, creative design on the wall and marble floor; it is uncluttered.
Bold color in the bedroom makes it sensational. See it to believe it! The combination of yellow and white is making the room vibrant and bubbling with life. Try your own combination to dramatize your room.
A simple wooden bed, windows on the two walls of the room to welcome the nature, creativity on the wall, two side tables with elegant lamps on it; it is modern, youthful and elegant.
The subtle color of the wall adorned by sophisticated wall decoration and hanging lamps looks stylish. Complement it with bright furnishing and a beautiful headboard and make it chic and modern bedroom.
It is a sensible idea to use a sofa-bed in a small bedroom. After all you don’t need a bed every time. Sometimes you need a comfortable space to sit and talk with your family and friends but in the comfort of your own room.
Just imagine! A room of the size of a closet or a closet designed so to convert a small space into a functional bedroom. Take a clue from here and gift a perfect bedroom for your children, even if you don’t have a proper space for it.
If you need more ideas to decorate your bedroom, visit: 20 amazing bedroom design ideas to get inspired!