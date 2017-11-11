Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 pictures of small but beautiful bedrooms

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
homify Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Finally you found your dream home! Everything is perfect… the locality, the facilities, distance from your office and kid’s school and most importantly the budget. However, the size of the bedroom is bothering you. How will you make a small bedroom beautiful and comfortable for our family?

The bedrooms are the most intimate private room of the house where we all love to relax after a long day. Even during the holidays we crave for the comfort of ‘my bedroom’. Isn’t it so? Making a small bedroom look beautiful and comfortable is a challenge.

We, the Homify professionals are well aware of your concerns and requirements. We are always ready to take up the challenges. Today, we have come up with 7 beautiful ideas of small and comfortable bedroom. Have a look and get inspired!

​Mirror illusion

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Trick your mind to make your room look spacious. The reflection on the mirror will create an illusion of bigger room. The sliding doors of the cupboard are a space saving idea. Go for it!

​Beauty in simplicity

Bedroom Interiors Preetham Interior Designer Modern style bedroom
Preetham Interior Designer

Bedroom Interiors

Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer

A full size window is a boon for a small room. Harness it! Keep the decor simple and clean. What is attractive in this bedroom is its simplicity. A solid wood bed, hanging lamps, creative design on the wall and marble floor; it is uncluttered.

​Make it bold

Son's Bedroom Kredenza Interior Studios Modern style bedroom
Kredenza Interior Studios

Son's Bedroom

Kredenza Interior Studios
Kredenza Interior Studios
Kredenza Interior Studios

Bold color in the bedroom makes it sensational. See it to believe it! The combination of yellow and white is making the room vibrant and bubbling with life. Try your own combination to dramatize your room.

​Modern and elegant

Modern Contemporary, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern style bedroom
Premdas Krishna

Modern Contemporary

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

A simple wooden bed, windows on the two walls of the room to welcome the nature, creativity on the wall, two side tables with elegant lamps on it; it is modern, youthful and elegant.

Chic and stylish

homify Minimalist bedroom Plywood Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

The subtle color of the wall adorned by sophisticated wall decoration and hanging lamps looks stylish. Complement it with bright furnishing and a beautiful headboard and make it chic and modern bedroom.

​Fold the bed

RESIDENCE AT VILE PARLE (E), Dhruva Samal & Associates Dhruva Samal & Associates Modern style bedroom
Dhruva Samal &amp; Associates

RESIDENCE AT VILE PARLE (E)

Dhruva Samal & Associates
Dhruva Samal &amp; Associates
Dhruva Samal & Associates

It is a sensible idea to use a sofa-bed in a small bedroom. After all you don’t need a bed every time. Sometimes you need a comfortable space to sit and talk with your family and friends but in the comfort of your own room.

​A closet room

Интерьер DG, INT2architecture INT2architecture Scandinavian style nursery/kids room
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

Just imagine! A room of the size of a closet or a closet designed so to convert a small space into a functional bedroom. Take a clue from here and gift a perfect bedroom for your children, even if you don’t have a proper space for it.

If you need more ideas to decorate your bedroom, visit: 20 amazing bedroom design ideas to get inspired!

A well designed home with warm and neutral tones
What unique ideas do you have for making your small bedroom look beautiful? Reply in the comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks