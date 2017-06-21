Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A beautiful house in Anand, Gujarat designed in 8.5 lakh rupees

Justwords Justwords
Mansi Twins, AOM Interior AOM Interior Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Come explore a modern house where uniqueness and creativity play leading roles! Stunning false ceilings, innovative lighting, ultramodern furniture and elegant colours do all the talking needed in this residence. Every room has its own personality and the comfort factor hasn’t been compromised anywhere. And all of this was achieved with a modest budget of Rs. 8.5 lakhs by the talented interior designers and decorators at Aom Interior.

Stunning living

Mansi Twins, AOM Interior AOM Interior Modern living room Building,Furniture,Property,Decoration,Comfort,Couch,House,Purple,Interior design,Lighting
AOM Interior

Mansi Twins

AOM Interior
AOM Interior
AOM Interior

The living room wows with bright white furniture designed uniquely to make a stylish statement. Soft purple drapes create a dreamy ambiance, while the false ceiling resembles a flower! Very ingenious! The smooth grey tiles on the floor offer appropriate contrast.

Gorgeous TV unit

Mansi Twins, AOM Interior AOM Interior Modern living room
AOM Interior

Mansi Twins

AOM Interior
AOM Interior
AOM Interior

Sleek glossy drawers and laser cut designs all around the frame make this TV unit a striking piece. The sober colour combination is also appealing.

Trendy ceiling

Mansi Twins, AOM Interior AOM Interior Modern living room
AOM Interior

Mansi Twins

AOM Interior
AOM Interior
AOM Interior

Blue accent lighting all around the wood and white false ceiling add tons of pizzazz to this room. It livens up the white and beige walls as well.

Creative brilliance

Mansi Twins, AOM Interior AOM Interior Modern style bedroom
AOM Interior

Mansi Twins

AOM Interior
AOM Interior
AOM Interior

We meet a stunning sight in the nursery of this house. The false ceiling impresses with curvy panels and indirect golden lighting. But what steals the show is the customised pendant lamp shaped like a small bike, hanging from the ceiling. What a brilliant and cool idea!   

Take another tour - A simple yet sophisticated 3bhk flat in Bangalore

17 ideas to decorate the entrance of your home
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks