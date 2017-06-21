A beautiful house in Anand, Gujarat designed in 8.5 lakh rupees

Come explore a modern house where uniqueness and creativity play leading roles! Stunning false ceilings, innovative lighting, ultramodern furniture and elegant colours do all the talking needed in this residence. Every room has its own personality and the comfort factor hasn’t been compromised anywhere. And all of this was achieved with a modest budget of Rs. 8.5 lakhs by the talented interior designers and decorators at Aom Interior.
The living room wows with bright white furniture designed uniquely to make a stylish statement. Soft purple drapes create a dreamy ambiance, while the false ceiling resembles a flower! Very ingenious! The smooth grey tiles on the floor offer appropriate contrast.
Sleek glossy drawers and laser cut designs all around the frame make this TV unit a striking piece. The sober colour combination is also appealing.
Blue accent lighting all around the wood and white false ceiling add tons of pizzazz to this room. It livens up the white and beige walls as well.
We meet a stunning sight in the nursery of this house. The false ceiling impresses with curvy panels and indirect golden lighting. But what steals the show is the customised pendant lamp shaped like a small bike, hanging from the ceiling. What a brilliant and cool idea!
