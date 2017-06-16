A charming and cosy home for a modern Indian family

To transform a house into a home, all you need is a bit of creativity. This modern and charming residence rendered by the architects at Upper Design by Fernandez Architecture Firm is a proof of that. From trendy furniture to neat designs and movement-friendly layouts, this home impresses easily. Pretty lamps and practical storage hacks add to the comfort factor. The bathrooms are colourful and lively surprises, contemporary yet quaint.
A plush grey couch, smooth walls and soft lighting make the living space very welcoming. The shelf and TV unit on the right are both inbuilt and save on floor area.
Thanks to an open plan layout, the interior looks bright, airy and expansive. The dining space merges seamlessly with the living, and wows with classy chairs and a stunning pendant lamp.
Long rows of shelves and cabinets add tons of functionality to the study room in this house. The wood and white combination is classic and cosy.
The kitchen is spacious, and rendered in soft and wooden tones for a warm appeal. The U-shaped countertop is perfect for all culinary chores, while stylish pendant lamps and modern appliances add to the attraction.
Adjoining the kitchen is a small breakfast nook with red and white chairs. The pendant lamp suspended above the table is vibrant and playful.
Lamps made from cane add to the elegance and uniqueness of this home. Note how the wall here has been clad with mirror to enhance the feeling of spaciousness.
A splash of sunny yellow and red and black tiles makes this bathroom fun and refreshing. Modern fixtures and a large mirror with shiny chrome frame add to the convenience factor.
Lavish use of pink make this bathroom a charming sight. The vintage style mirror is a beautiful addition, while black, blue and yellow tiles enhance the liveliness.
