A luxurious 2150sqft Surat apartment designed in 25 lakh rupees

INTERIOR FLAT, Archie-Core Archie-Core Modern style bedroom
To live lavishly, you need a home that is luxurious, modern and highly functional at the same time. And this is what the interior architects at Archie Core in Surat have achieved for this apartment. Two flats were merged into one to create a spacious and elegant living experience for a style-conscious family. Sober yet beautiful hues like cream, beige, white, grey and black define the personality of the interiors, along with trendy designs. Wooden elements appear here and there to add warmth, while rich textiles and stylish lighting enhance the visual and sensual appeal of the home.

Fashionable living

INTERIOR FLAT, Archie-Core Archie-Core Modern living room
Sleek and trendy seating, plush cushions and a fashionable ceiling make this living room one of a kind. The wall panelling behind the TV is a unique combination of white, grey and dark wood.

Trendy kitchen

INTERIOR FLAT, Archie-Core Archie-Core Modern kitchen
Soft hues, smooth and glossy cabinets, ample lighting, and modern appliances are the highlights of this inviting kitchen.

Regal bedroom

INTERIOR FLAT, Archie-Core Archie-Core Modern style bedroom
A luxurious black bed, golden wall panelling, a plush carpet, elegant drapes and bold black lamps make this bedroom fit for kings and queens.

Charming nook

INTERIOR FLAT, Archie-Core Archie-Core Modern windows & doors
This seating nook is done up with vintage style furniture, periwinkle blue upholstery and pretty silky cushions. The effect is stunning.

Stark and bold

INTERIOR FLAT, Archie-Core Archie-Core Modern style bedroom
Greys and whites make this bedroom a bold affair, while the brick-lined wall lends an earthy touch.

Ultramodern haven

INTERIOR FLAT, Archie-Core Archie-Core Modern style bedroom
Cosy shades of brown and grey pair with indirect golden lighting for a very relaxing effect in this minimalistic bedroom.


Dream bathroom

INTERIOR FLAT, Archie-Core Archie-Core Modern bathroom
Silvery greys, gleaming surfaces, luxurious sanitary fixtures and stunning lamps are the notable aspects of this spacious bathroom. The ornately carved mirror, patterned wallpaper and the sink unit with metallic finish drawers add to the stately look.

Neat and stylish

INTERIOR FLAT, Archie-Core Archie-Core Modern bathroom Tap,Property,Building,Sink,Plumbing fixture,Bathroom sink,Bathroom,Wood,Architecture,Shelf
Large grey and white tiles, neat designs, a tall backlit mirror and trendy pendant lamps make this small bathroom a sight for sore eyes.

INTERIOR FLAT, Archie-Core Archie-Core Modern bathroom
Another view reveals the luxurious shower space fitted with rain showers. One of the walls has been clad with natural grey and rugged stones for a natural and tranquil effect.

Take another tour - A modern 3bhk apartment in Electronic City, Bangalore

6 ideas to make your small apartment feel big and beautiful
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


