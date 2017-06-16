A luxurious 2150sqft Surat apartment designed in 25 lakh rupees

To live lavishly, you need a home that is luxurious, modern and highly functional at the same time. And this is what the interior architects at Archie Core in Surat have achieved for this apartment. Two flats were merged into one to create a spacious and elegant living experience for a style-conscious family. Sober yet beautiful hues like cream, beige, white, grey and black define the personality of the interiors, along with trendy designs. Wooden elements appear here and there to add warmth, while rich textiles and stylish lighting enhance the visual and sensual appeal of the home.
Sleek and trendy seating, plush cushions and a fashionable ceiling make this living room one of a kind. The wall panelling behind the TV is a unique combination of white, grey and dark wood.
Soft hues, smooth and glossy cabinets, ample lighting, and modern appliances are the highlights of this inviting kitchen.
A luxurious black bed, golden wall panelling, a plush carpet, elegant drapes and bold black lamps make this bedroom fit for kings and queens.
This seating nook is done up with vintage style furniture, periwinkle blue upholstery and pretty silky cushions. The effect is stunning.
Greys and whites make this bedroom a bold affair, while the brick-lined wall lends an earthy touch.
Cosy shades of brown and grey pair with indirect golden lighting for a very relaxing effect in this minimalistic bedroom.
Silvery greys, gleaming surfaces, luxurious sanitary fixtures and stunning lamps are the notable aspects of this spacious bathroom. The ornately carved mirror, patterned wallpaper and the sink unit with metallic finish drawers add to the stately look.
Large grey and white tiles, neat designs, a tall backlit mirror and trendy pendant lamps make this small bathroom a sight for sore eyes.
Another view reveals the luxurious shower space fitted with rain showers. One of the walls has been clad with natural grey and rugged stones for a natural and tranquil effect.
Take another tour - A modern 3bhk apartment in Electronic City, Bangalore