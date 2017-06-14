A beautiful home for the Indian family

The bedroom has extremely stylish beds in addition to dazzling views from the room. The harmony of texture and colour is pleasing and soothes the eyes. The room is provided a calm atmosphere with light neutral shades. The softness of the light colours is easy on the eye, with elegant lines that accentuate the peacefulness of the sleeping area. Lighting accessories and decorative pillows provide contrast colours and patterns for relief. The wall and floor covering is in cream and beige, with simple and stylish wall-to-wall floor coverings preferred. Synergy with the rest of the home’s décor is brought in with classic-style elements, including furniture with elegant lines. Review more images to get an idea of the rest of this dream-like apartment.

