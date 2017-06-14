A beautiful home for the Indian family

Everyone has specific tastes, and home décor should reflect these individual tastes. While decorating a house with characteristic elements, ease and comfort need to be considered too. In today’s ideabook, we will take you through an apartment that attracts attention because of its chic and elegant design. In it, classic style elements come together with modern objects, and a spacious and bright atmosphere prevails. Bright and eye-catching details that don’t compromise on style are used in the décor. Let’s take a closer look at this stylish apartment to see all its design elements.
It’s hard to believe how elegant and spacious the apartment is! The entrance area, with its soft hues, sets the tone for the spaciousness that follows. The beige and cream colours on the floor and walls are used in other areas of the house to bring synergy, while simultaneously making the spaces appear wider and brighter. A decorative mirror as well as the glass tabletop and stainless-steel base of the foyer furniture bring a look of luxury and comfort.
The living room, is furnished with colours that harmonize with the other areas. Large pieces of art dominate the wall decor. The room has a spacious look with stylish lighting elements and glass doors through which natural light fills the living room, besides presenting views of the exquisite garden. When the glass doors are opened, the living room area connects to the green garden, offering the opportunity to integrate the spaces practically when the need arises. The furniture and accessories are predominantly beige and cream to provide harmony with the décor in the other areas of the home. Contrasting colours have been used for the decorative cushions. In general, the use of similar colours to integrate the ceiling, floor and walls creates a perception of a larger and refreshing space.
A corner is used for the workspace by placing a diagonal glass table, complemented with appropriate accessories that are essential for the study area. As in other parts of the house, glass and metal elements are used here. In addition to these elements, the soft carpet caresses the eyes with texture, in addition to providing a warm atmosphere that complements the wooden parquet. The leather sofa and wall painting complete the study room, which blends modern and classic-style elements. The uniform distribution of natural light through the window opening, is supplemented by artificial lighting elements that provide spot illumination.
The bedroom has extremely stylish beds in addition to dazzling views from the room. The harmony of texture and colour is pleasing and soothes the eyes. The room is provided a calm atmosphere with light neutral shades. The softness of the light colours is easy on the eye, with elegant lines that accentuate the peacefulness of the sleeping area. Lighting accessories and decorative pillows provide contrast colours and patterns for relief. The wall and floor covering is in cream and beige, with simple and stylish wall-to-wall floor coverings preferred. Synergy with the rest of the home’s décor is brought in with classic-style elements, including furniture with elegant lines. Review more images to get an idea of the rest of this dream-like apartment.
