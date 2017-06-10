7 creative ways to light up your kitchen

When the evening descends and we move around our home switching on the lights, the house feels different and lively. Then, as we move to our kitchen to cook dinner for the family, we look forward to feeling the same change over there too. Isn’t it? Change is beautiful. Simple changes in lighting of the kitchen can make immense impact on its beauty and comfort and to your mood too. Cooking will no longer just be a chore.

Kitchen could be big or small, long or short, open or closed; today we have come up with suggestions for each type of kitchen. Have a look and take some clue from these 7 beautiful pictures to light up your kitchen and make cooking a pleasure.