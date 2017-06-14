Your browser is out-of-date.

15 ideas to make your small home look bigger

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Selfgreen Light, Solid Interior Design Solid Interior Design HouseholdPlants & accessories
Loading admin actions …

Making of small home look beautiful is often considered to be a difficult task. But if you plan the layout well then there is no limitation to how amazing a house can look. To give you an idea of how you can make a small space look beautiful and well organised here are 15 pictures that we have put together.

1. Single wall kitchen

Altıntepe Tunapark / İstanbul, GEKADESIGN GEKADESIGN Modern kitchen
GEKADESIGN

GEKADESIGN
GEKADESIGN
GEKADESIGN

It is not important that you should always have a large kitchen. This single wall kitchen layout is also perfect for preparing meals on a daily basis and making it as compact as possible.

2. Small living room

Oakhill Road, Putney, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern living room
Concept Eight Architects

Oakhill Road, Putney

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

If you do not have a large living space in your home then placing a single sofa on the longest wall is also an ideal choice.

3. Corner living room

Selfgreen Light, Solid Interior Design Solid Interior Design HouseholdPlants & accessories
Solid Interior Design

Solid Interior Design
Solid Interior Design
Solid Interior Design

Another way to set up a beautiful looking living room in a small house is by using the corner layout. This will increase the number of sofas that you can put in the room.

4. Office desk

Study homify Modern study/office
homify

Study

homify
homify
homify

Creating a sleek looking office desk in a narrow space is also highly recommended if you like to work from home. This will give you enough space to store all your office essentials and also work comfortably.

5. Wall hooks

MN Residence, deDraft Ltd deDraft Ltd Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
deDraft Ltd

MN Residence

deDraft Ltd
deDraft Ltd
deDraft Ltd

Installing similar looking wall hooks in your home will allow you to hang your coats, umbrella, and handbags without taking but much space in the cupboard.

6. Multilevel shelves

Moradia - Vale de Lobos, Sintra, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern living room
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

Instead of creating a single row of shelves try creating multi level like seen in the picture as it will give you maximum storage and will also make the place look amazing.


7. Entertainment unit partition

Saklı Göl Evleri, SAKLI GÖL EVLERİ SAKLI GÖL EVLERİ Modern style bedroom
SAKLI GÖL EVLERİ

SAKLI GÖL EVLERİ
SAKLI GÖL EVLERİ
SAKLI GÖL EVLERİ

For those of you who are looking to partition a room the best way to do it is by placing a cupboard or entertainment unit in between. This will also make the space multi functional.

8. Pull out bed

Mobiliario juvenil , Sofás Camas Cruces Sofás Camas Cruces Modern nursery/kids room
Sofás Camas Cruces

Sofás Camas Cruces
Sofás Camas Cruces
Sofás Camas Cruces

Creating a similar looking pull out bed in the spare room is ideal to accommodate a guest during a sleepover.

9. Elevated bed

Quintana 4598, IR arquitectura IR arquitectura Modern style bedroom Wood White
IR arquitectura

IR arquitectura
IR arquitectura
IR arquitectura

If you do not want to waste floor space than creating an elevated bed like seen in the picture is also a great idea. You can use the lower part of the bed as a storage unit which makes it fully functional.

10. In-build racks

Gazebo Restaurant Yeniköy, Bozantı Mimarlık Bozantı Mimarlık Modern dining room
Bozantı Mimarlık

Bozantı Mimarlık
Bozantı Mimarlık
Bozantı Mimarlık

One should never leave a wall empty instead creating these inbuilt racks is a great way to store your books and curious without adding excess storage units in the house.

11. Side by side layout

Sommerraum am Wasser, ZappeArchitekten ZappeArchitekten Bedroom
ZappeArchitekten

ZappeArchitekten
ZappeArchitekten
ZappeArchitekten

For a long narrow space creating a side by side layout like this is also an ideal choice. You can separate the two areas by opting for a shifting door which will give you the privacy that you need.

12. Bunk beds

RESIDORM KIRIKKALE, BOYTORUN ARCHITECTS BOYTORUN ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
BOYTORUN ARCHITECTS

BOYTORUN ARCHITECTS
BOYTORUN ARCHITECTS
BOYTORUN ARCHITECTS

If you have teenage boys or girls and are looking to accommodate all of them in one room then these bunk beds are an excellent solution. The lower part of the bed can also be used as personalised desk space.

13. Study corner

homify Modern nursery/kids room
homify

homify
homify
homify

To creating a study corner for your kid the best way is to install multiple shelves above the study table. This will give your kid enough space to store all his school supply.

14. Kids room

Ev Tadilat işleri , Tadilat Şirketleri Tadilat Şirketleri Minimalist nursery/kids room
Tadilat Şirketleri

Tadilat Şirketleri
Tadilat Şirketleri
Tadilat Şirketleri

High rise beds are not just for adults. Instead you can also created them in your kids room to use the floor area for other important fixtures. The design of this room has installed a study table, a bookshelf, and storage unit in the same space to maximise the output.

15. Dining table

homify KitchenTables & chairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Similar looking pull out dining tables are ideal for small kitchens where you do not have enough floor area. The best part about these tables is that they can be removed once your meal is over.

