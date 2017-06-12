10 ways to increase the counter space in your kitchen

Adding adequate amount of counter space in your kitchen is essential so that you can work comfortably. But the biggest challenge in this is that most of us do not have a spacious kitchen. To give you an idea how you can increase the counter space in your small space here are 10 unique methods that you can use.
We always use the drawers for storage but transforming them into a pull out counter can easily increase the space without occupying any floor area.
Most people think that adding a kitchen island is not possible in a small space. But as seen in the picture you can create a U-shaped counter layout so that you utilise the floor area well and are also able to maximize the counter space.
If you have a window in your kitchen then that too can be used for increasing the counter space. The designer for this room has extended the lower frame of the kitchen window so that it can be used as an additional counter in case it is required.
There are numerous small utility items that need to be stored properly in the kitchen and one of the best ways to do so is by installing these small metal racks on the counters. These racks are easily clippable which makes them convenient to install and remove whenever needed.
If you have a small kitchen combined with a dining area and are using some sort of partition to divide it then the best way to replace it is by using a similar looking kitchen divider. These dividers can be used for storing your appliances and also as a preparation area.
Creating a similar looking multi level kitchen island can give you two counter spaces in the cost of one. This will increase the area without utilising additional space on the floor which makes it one of the most love methods of growing counter space.
Another way to divide the kitchen is by using a dual purpose table. The kitchen side of the table can be used as a preparation area whereas the opposite side can be used as a desk or dining table.
Modern pieces of furniture has made it easy for you to save floor space and this pull out dining table is a good example of this theory. By creating this dining tables you will be able to seat people comfortably when required and remove the dining table all together when it is not in use.
If you have a long narrow kitchen and are looking to add counter space to it then creating a sleek looking breakfast counter is also an excellent idea.
By using your kitchen drawer as a cutting board holder you will not only be able to save counter space but will also be able to extend it to the maximum.
