10 ways to increase the counter space in your kitchen

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
...a casa di Luca, Cucine e Design Cucine e Design Industrial style kitchen
Adding adequate amount of counter space in your kitchen is essential so that you can work comfortably. But the biggest challenge in this is that most of us do not have a spacious kitchen. To give you an idea how you can increase the counter space in your small space here are 10 unique methods that you can use.

1. Pull Out counter

Reforma de Apartamento, MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores Modern kitchen
We always use the drawers for storage but transforming them into a pull out counter can easily increase the space without occupying any floor area.

2. Kitchen island

...a casa di Luca, Cucine e Design Cucine e Design Industrial style kitchen
Most people think that adding a kitchen island is not possible in a small space. But as seen in the picture you can create a U-shaped counter layout so that you utilise the floor area well and are also able to maximize the counter space.

3. Extended window frame

Royaal Boven Wonen, Studio LS Studio LS Minimalist kitchen
If you have a window in your kitchen then that too can be used for increasing the counter space. The designer for this room has extended the lower frame of the kitchen window so that it can be used as an additional counter in case it is required.

4. Metal racks

Bill, Steckregal, nordprodukt.de nordprodukt.de KitchenStorage
There are numerous small utility items that need to be stored properly in the kitchen and one of the best ways to do so is by installing these small metal racks on the counters. These racks are easily clippable which makes them convenient to install and remove whenever needed.

5. Kitchen divider

Rénovation d'un studio "neuf", Design By Solène Utard Design By Solène Utard KitchenBench tops
If you have a small kitchen combined with a dining area and are using some sort of partition to divide it then the best way to replace it is by using a similar looking kitchen divider. These dividers can be used for storing your appliances and also as a preparation area.

6. Multilevel kitchen island

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Creating a similar looking multi level kitchen island can give you two counter spaces in the cost of one. This will increase the area without utilising additional space on the floor which makes it one of the most love methods of growing counter space.


7. Dual purpose table

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Another way to divide the kitchen is by using a dual purpose table. The kitchen side of the table can be used as a preparation area whereas the opposite side can be used as a desk or dining table.

8. Pull out dining table

homify KitchenTables & chairs
Modern pieces of furniture has made it easy for you to save floor space and this pull out dining table is a good example of this theory. By creating this dining tables you will be able to seat people comfortably when required and remove the dining table all together when it is not in use.

9. Sleek breakfast counter

Feng Shui Uygulama, Meral Akçay Konsept ve Mimarlık Meral Akçay Konsept ve Mimarlık Modern kitchen
If you have a long narrow kitchen and are looking to add counter space to it then creating a sleek looking breakfast counter is also an excellent idea.

10. Cutting board drawer

Organización interior... porque los detalles, importan, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Modern kitchen Wood effect
By using your kitchen drawer as a cutting board holder you will not only be able to save counter space but will also be able to extend it to the maximum.

For more such tips check out our ideabooks

11 बनावटी सीलिंग डिजाइन जो आपके घर की शोभा बढ़ाये
Which one of these tips inspired you the most?


