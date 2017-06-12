An elegant house for a beautiful Indian family

A house with rich details and accessories is always sophisticated and stylish, a place where guests feel welcomed. In a weekend home in the suburbs or a house in a rural area or village, where the ambiance is calm and peaceful, it takes an expert eye to pick the right type of furniture that not only meets the requirements of the homeowner but also looks elegant. This village home displays how natural textiles and antiques blend with modern design to create a glorious home that is filled with beautiful details. It’s a perfect style to copy in any Indian home!
This image shows the extremely spacious and heartwarming home. The white on the walls, floor tiles and ceiling makes the space appear infinite. Upholstered chairs and plush carpets are used as stylish elements that complement the furniture. The walls are decorated with framed pictures. The highlight of the room is the gorgeous antique furniture that stands out against the stark white background wall.
Additionally, the antique carpet in the living area increases the sophistication of the all-white room, providing relief with its lovely woven pattern. One of the walls is painted in a neutral grey to break the monotony. Decorative cushions are another element that brings a touch of colour.
The well-decorated kitchen area features traditional elements. The wooden table has classic form and style, but it is merged with contemporary design with stylish and modern transparent chairs – a perfect example of antique beauty and modern style coexisting. The furnace in dazzling copper tones enhances the beauty of the white kitchen cabinets.
Here you can take a closer look at the transparent chairs paired with the wooden dining table. A stunning combination of simple elements with stylish lines.
This image shows the other dining area with an antique wooden six-seater dining table contrasted by chairs with plain white covers.
Here you can see the niche into which the dining room is set. It’s in the far corner of the passage leading in the home from the elevator. The richness of all the accessories and furniture caresses the eye.
The entrance lobby is designed as a place to wait for the elevator. Decorative plants and trees outside the window present an exquisite view. Neutral curtains are used to create a warm contrast against the grey wall.
In this photograph, we see the closeup of the classic-style antique chandelier with gold and blue tones and transparent textures that create harmony in its form and makes it appealing to the eye.
The Josephine lounge seat in yellow attracts attention with its classic form and is the perfect complement to the elegant antique table as well as the gold-framed painting and the rich carpet.
The antique wooden chest of drawers can be appreciated by those who love old furniture. Using a professional decorator, like the ones on homify, helps to find the perfect pieces for your project so that your ideas come to life.
The bed is stylish and comfortable, designed to improve sleep. The bedroom has a serene atmosphere. As in other areas of the house, vintage art adorns the walls. Antique wooden bedside tables add a touch of richness.
Take a closer look at this picture frame with its striking gold colour and carved details – a common feature used to highlight old and valuable art.
A corner in the bedroom has a decorative mirror with a classic frame. The dressing table brings a contrasting modern style element. The striking differences between the two styles bring the vintage accessories to the forefront of the room’s design.
The Art Nouveau chandelier is an extremely stylish element that brings classic elegance to the bathroom’s decor, adding to the charm of the other features.
