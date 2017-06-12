An elegant house for a beautiful Indian family

A house with rich details and accessories is always sophisticated and stylish, a place where guests feel welcomed. In a weekend home in the suburbs or a house in a rural area or village, where the ambiance is calm and peaceful, it takes an expert eye to pick the right type of furniture that not only meets the requirements of the homeowner but also looks elegant. This village home displays how natural textiles and antiques blend with modern design to create a glorious home that is filled with beautiful details. It’s a perfect style to copy in any Indian home!