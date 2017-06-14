Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

32 contemporary modular kitchens

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
Casa Cris e Luciano, Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Minimalist kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Times are fast changing, and with it the perception of interior decoration. Finding a befitting kitchen that houses all your design and culinary needs is often subject to a great deal of thinking. We, at homify intend on simplifying that for you. Before the vehemence to procure an ideal kitchen runs out, we present to you some of the best modular kitchens in today's time.  

1. Metallic finesse brought about by bronze, rosy brown and off white hues

Cozinha Luxo em Balneário Camboriú, Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores Modern kitchen MDF Grey
Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores

Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores
Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores
Flávia Kloss Arquitetura de Interiores

2. An amalgamate of class and style

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Kitchen island forming divides between the dining and cooking areas

Apartamento Integrado, Fabiana Mazzotti Arquitetura e Interiores Fabiana Mazzotti Arquitetura e Interiores Modern kitchen
Fabiana Mazzotti Arquitetura e Interiores

Fabiana Mazzotti Arquitetura e Interiores
Fabiana Mazzotti Arquitetura e Interiores
Fabiana Mazzotti Arquitetura e Interiores

4. Florescent pigments that leave an impact

Cozinha, Maceió Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style kitchen
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

5. Sidelined, exuding elegance

Residência Campo Comprido, Studio Leonardo Muller Studio Leonardo Muller Modern kitchen MDF Black
Studio Leonardo Muller

Studio Leonardo Muller
Studio Leonardo Muller
Studio Leonardo Muller

6. Silver linings with a touch of grace

The Live-In Kitchen, Studio Cinque Studio Cinque Industrial style kitchen
Studio Cinque

The Live-In Kitchen

Studio Cinque
Studio Cinque
Studio Cinque


7. Contemporary artwork for a Caucasian feel

Cozinha Industrial, Bruna Rodrigues Designer de Interiores Bruna Rodrigues Designer de Interiores Industrial style kitchen Wood Black
Bruna Rodrigues Designer de Interiores

Bruna Rodrigues Designer de Interiores
Bruna Rodrigues Designer de Interiores
Bruna Rodrigues Designer de Interiores

8. Single walled kitchen with complementary pairings of mustard and off white hues

Apartamento Vila da Serra, Carmen Calixto Arquitetura Carmen Calixto Arquitetura Minimalist kitchen
Carmen Calixto Arquitetura

Carmen Calixto Arquitetura
Carmen Calixto Arquitetura
Carmen Calixto Arquitetura

9. Modular kitchen with an alluring design

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. A kitchen where orange plays second fiddle to none

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Space constraints can never get the better of this cozy kitchen

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern kitchen
Donakaza

Donakaza
Donakaza
Donakaza

12. Your in house tavern!

Aimbere, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Industrial style kitchen
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

13. An ideal counterpart to simplistic kitchens

RESIDÊNCIA 430M², Elisa Vasconcelos Arquitetura Interiores Elisa Vasconcelos Arquitetura Interiores Modern kitchen
Elisa Vasconcelos Arquitetura Interiores

Elisa Vasconcelos Arquitetura Interiores
Elisa Vasconcelos Arquitetura Interiores
Elisa Vasconcelos Arquitetura Interiores

14. Too cheesy for your tastes?

APARTAMENTO APINAGÉS, Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design Eclectic style kitchen
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design

Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design

15. For the connoisseurs of fine dining

Apartamento Chácara Klabin (SP), Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Modern kitchen
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

16. Wooden framework to uphold this churning mill!

homify Country style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. Say it with a studio flat that has it all

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

18. Cuboid kitchen with an aspect of natural lighting

Retrofit Casa Swiss Park Campinas, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern kitchen
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

19. Perspective plays quite the role here

Retrofit Casa Swiss Park Campinas, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern kitchen
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

20. Discerning wood works topped off with plain motifs

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern kitchen
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

21. The indomitable duo of black and white

Casa AG, Espaço do Traço arquitetura Espaço do Traço arquitetura Modern kitchen
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

Espaço do Traço arquitetura
Espaço do Traço arquitetura
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

22. Grandiose living outstretched

Casa Cris e Luciano, Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Minimalist kitchen
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores

Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores

23. The vibrancy of design and color

RESIDÊNCIA - BAIRRO JARDIM, SANTO ANDRÉ - SP, Arquitetura 8 - Ana Spagnuolo & Marcos Ribeiro Arquitetura 8 - Ana Spagnuolo & Marcos Ribeiro Modern kitchen
Arquitetura 8—Ana Spagnuolo &amp; Marcos Ribeiro

Arquitetura 8 - Ana Spagnuolo & Marcos Ribeiro
Arquitetura 8—Ana Spagnuolo &amp; Marcos Ribeiro
Arquitetura 8 - Ana Spagnuolo & Marcos Ribeiro

24. An unstoppable trio of black, brown and white

Apartamento Vila Mariana, Condecorar Arquitetura e Interiores Condecorar Arquitetura e Interiores Eclectic style kitchen
Condecorar Arquitetura e Interiores

Condecorar Arquitetura e Interiores
Condecorar Arquitetura e Interiores
Condecorar Arquitetura e Interiores

25. Spoiled for space

Residência LB - Carlos Bratke , Joana França Joana França Minimalist kitchen
Joana França

Joana França
Joana França
Joana França

26. Dimmed lighting for a serene setup

RESIDÊNCIA DB, Apê 102 Arquitetura Apê 102 Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Apê 102 Arquitetura

Apê 102 Arquitetura
Apê 102 Arquitetura
Apê 102 Arquitetura

27. Natural wood imbibed within white cabins

Cozinha gourmet, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern kitchen
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

28. An artsy play on colors

Cozinha Alegre e Sofisticada, Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados Modern kitchen
Carolina Burin &amp; Arquitetos Associados

Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados
Carolina Burin &amp; Arquitetos Associados
Carolina Burin & Arquitetos Associados

29. A hint of contrasting tints

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

30. The entirety of this kitchen paves the way for modernism

Residência Barra da Tijuca, AR Arquitetura & Interiores AR Arquitetura & Interiores Modern kitchen
AR Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Residência Barra da Tijuca

AR Arquitetura & Interiores
AR Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
AR Arquitetura & Interiores

31. Whitewashed for perfection

Residência RR, Cabral Arquitetura Ltda. Cabral Arquitetura Ltda. Modern kitchen Granite White
Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.

Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.
Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.
Cabral Arquitetura Ltda.

32. Medieval living beckons

Cozinha Clássica Com Ar Campestre, MV Arquitetura e Design MV Arquitetura e Design Country style kitchen Bricks Red
MV Arquitetura e Design

MV Arquitetura e Design
MV Arquitetura e Design
MV Arquitetura e Design

Are you likely to welcome these suave kitchens into your home? 

If you find that space constrains you, then give this ideabook a read.  

छोटी रसोई को विस्तार करने के 14 विचार
Home is to heart as heart is to kitchen! 


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks