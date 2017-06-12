8 ideas for protecting your home from burglars and intruders

Your home is a place where you relax and spend time with your family, so it’s vital that it is safe and secure throughout the day and at night. By incorporating certain features into the architecture and design, you can enhance your home’s security and protect your family from burglars, thieves and intruders.
It’s always better to be safe than sorry, so in today’s ideabook, we present 8 tips for making your home safer and more secure.
Once you are inside the house, you don’t want to open the door to strangers, so installing an electronic security and alarm system is a good option. Only visitors who you can identify should be let in. Additionally, an alarm system ensures that you are alerted if anyone tries to break into your home.
It’s also a good idea to have double locks on your main door to strengthen it. Additionally, any gaps between the door and the floor or ceiling should be closed to prevent burglars from trying to pry open the door with a metal rod.
All of us are guilty of leaving a window open for fresh air and then forgetting to close it when we go out or at night. Ensure that you close and secure windows and doors when you are leaving the house, or before you go to bed at night. Make this a habit to keep your home safe from intruders.
You put yourself at risk when you get out of your car, especially at night, to open the gate or garage door. It’s easy for burglars to hide in the shadows and wait until you are out in the open before threatening you and forcing you to let them enter your home.
Once you are out of your car, you will be at their mercy, so it’s always safer to have an electronically controlled gate and garage door that you can open by just pressing a button from the car. It’s also advisable to have motion sensor lights near the gate and garage or in dark corners so that you can see if there are any strangers lurking.
Not every part of your home is visible at all times. If you have a verandah facing the back yard, or an open courtyard, it makes sense to have metal grilles or roll down shutters to keep the area secure at night. Similarly, basement windows should have bars to prevent burglars from trying to break into your home through them.
Whether it’s your jewellery, passports or important documents such as titles and deeds, you should store them out of sight and in a secure place. Electronic safes can be fixed inside your wardrobe for storing valuables. Alternatively, you can have a secret closet hidden away behind a piece of furniture or a wall panel.
After a few years, the locking system on your doors and windows can weaken, increasing the risk of break ins. Regularly check all entry points into your home and replace or repair locks and bolts as soon as they become weak. If necessary, fix an additional lock to secure it.
With social media, sharing one’s vacation plans and photos has become a common occurrence. However, bear in mind that it puts your home at risk if burglars know of your absence. If you are going to be away for a long time, don’t make it obvious to passers-by. You can do this by remotely turning on the television or the music to give the impression that someone is at home. Keep window shades down so that burglars can’t observe your home to see that there’s no one in it or to assess the expensive items that can be stolen.
Nowadays, with smart home systems, you can remotely control lighting, garden sprinklers and other features to keep your house safe in your absence. It is a great option when you are travelling for a long time. Additionally, having electronically controlled lights in the driveway or entrance allows you to illuminate the area at the touch of a button, even when you are at home and need to check on a noise or disturbance from behind the safety of closed doors.