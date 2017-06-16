A brilliantly designed apartment for modern Indian families

Creating a modern, stylish and comfortable home might seem to be a daunting task, but not if you are a little creative about it. For instance, rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Design Colors, this apartment boasts of a brilliant interior design, elegant lighting, soothing colours and sleek lines. This home is an example of how you can focus on different kinds of lights to enhance the visual appeal of any room, which lacks furniture. The rooms in this flat are simple yet trendy and the interior architecture is flawless. Take the tour and gather inspiration for your Indian project.
Entryways, hallways and corridors are often neglected in many houses. But here, you can see how the entryway impresses with its bright, elegant and welcoming aura. The dark door is robust and modern, while a full-length mirror lends the illusion of spaciousness. Soft cream hues and bright lighting add to the warm and cosy feel, while the floor is easy to clean.
As we venture inside, note how the entryway looks spacious, bright and airy, thanks to the intelligent lighting and interior architecture.
Contrasting hues, gleaming surfaces and a very spacious layout make this kitchen a stunner in every way! Premium quality materials and smooth cabinets ensure convenience and practicality. What we especially love is how different kinds of lighting come together for a unique visual impact. Focused lights on the ceiling, a couple of stylish pendant lamps above the front counter, and task lighting under the overhead cabinets create a very arresting look.
Bold black cabinets under the countertop lend depth to the kitchen, while the rest of the area is a smooth white affair that ensures a spacious feel. This classic combination fills this space with tons of character as well.
Though devoid of furniture, this living space looks big, bright and inviting. Smooth cream-hued walls and flooring make sure that you can introduce any decor style here. The false ceiling wows with soothing indirect lighting and a modern chandelier in the centre. The black frame of the windows provides the necessary contrast here.
Though simple and minimal, stylish golden lighting make this bedroom relaxing, cosy and romantic too.
An industrial chic colour combination of white and grey makes this bathroom visually appealing and cool. The marble sink is a luxurious touch, while modern fixtures promise sheer comfort. Large mirrors, bright lights, and clear glass shower doors add to the attraction.
