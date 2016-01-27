​A contemporary apartment in Bangalore full of style

In today’s world, when most of the apartments are cramped and lack storage space, there is a dire need of wise and prudent ideas for space creation. This bedroom uses a very smart idea that incorporates stacking up drawers of different volumes and sizes to make an impressive and functional storage beside the mirror. This also eliminates the need of dresser and saves dresser space as well. You may easily store your jewellery and accessories by incorporating organisers in these drawers. Take a look at this architecture ideabook that is a perfect combination of style and purity: A stylish apartment full of purity