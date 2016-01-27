​A contemporary apartment in Bangalore full of style

Let us take you around a recently completed project in the IT hub of the country, Bangalore. This project is done by StudioStimulus and incorporates a contemporary look with warm and stylish spaces. Clean lines and casual atmosphere further define this house. The designers have added doses of bright colours to increase the visual interest of the house. They have also made efficient use of space in creating smart storage areas in the bedrooms and kitchen. Have a look and get inspired.
Talk about colours and here you are. This bedroom is full of soothing colours but highlighted well with bright storage cabinets and bed linen. The orange and red storage units make an impressive feature that basically help you maintain a neat and tidy bedroom by properly organising your clothes and accessories. The exposed shelves over the drawers are another way to display your personalised collection.
The entrance of this house is particularly warm and soothing. The huge wooden door takes you to the foyer that is well lit by false ceiling lights and a centrally placed chandelier. This place is made functional by the use of wooden storage cabinets that serve as an ideal shoe rack. A huge mirror and cosy seating space further add to the charm.
The living room is designed in beautiful shades of brown and yellow. It has a minimalist touch that can be further embellished according to need. The huge and comfortable couch holds the center stage of the living room. The walls are embellished with wooden shelves that are perfectly back lit with bright yellow lights. These shelves can further be adorned with your choice of figurines and details.
White is the colour of peace and white is the colour of sleep. A bedroom designed in white hues looks utterly relaxing and makes you sleep like a baby. This bedroom is done in soothing white and blue colours that are contrasted by the dark blue cushions to add life to the area. The white wooden shelves create a harmonising effect with the interiors and the curtains to perfectly blend in the surroundings.
The kitchen is designed in relaxing colours including highly artistic mosaic tiles that span over the whole length of the kitchen. The green colour looks brighter under the effect of pure white cabinets that are designed in modular format. The designers have used each and every corner very wisely and made effective use of smaller spaces as well.
In today’s world, when most of the apartments are cramped and lack storage space, there is a dire need of wise and prudent ideas for space creation. This bedroom uses a very smart idea that incorporates stacking up drawers of different volumes and sizes to make an impressive and functional storage beside the mirror. This also eliminates the need of dresser and saves dresser space as well. You may easily store your jewellery and accessories by incorporating organisers in these drawers. Take a look at this architecture ideabook that is a perfect combination of style and purity: A stylish apartment full of purity