15 beautiful and durable metal doors for your home

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Chepstow Place, London, Maxlight Maxlight Modern windows & doors
Loading admin actions …

We might think that designing a perfect house is all about the architecture and interiors. But one of the most important thing that makes an impression on your guest is the entrance door. Apart from looking beautiful a door also needs to be durable so that it can provide you with an additional layer of security. The best materials to use while you are trying to make a durable door is metal or iron. 

  To give you an idea of all the designs that you can incorporate in your entrance door here are 15 pictures.

1. Iron grill doors

FERFORJE LAZER KESİM BİNA KAPILARI, Teknik Metal Ferforje Teknik Metal Ferforje Classic style windows & doors
Teknik Metal Ferforje

Teknik Metal Ferforje
Teknik Metal Ferforje
Teknik Metal Ferforje

One of the best ways to make your doors look designer is by incorporating metal grills to the gate. These grills can be customised to achieve your preferred design.

See our other ideabooks for more designs 

2. Container doors

강원도 영월 동강 펜션 _ The BOX, 큐브디자인 건축사사무소 큐브디자인 건축사사무소 Modern windows & doors
큐브디자인 건축사사무소

큐브디자인 건축사사무소
큐브디자인 건축사사무소
큐브디자인 건축사사무소

If you want to incorporate a unique design in your entrance door then using container doors like these can also be a great idea. They are one of the most long lasting doors that you can ever get.

3. Metal and glass door

homify Mediterranean style windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Another amazing looking design that you can use for your home is this metal and glass combination. You can use different shape glass panels to customise the design.

4. Thin metal frame door

FritsJurgens taatsdeuren, FritsJurgens BV FritsJurgens BV Industrial style living room
FritsJurgens BV

FritsJurgens BV
FritsJurgens BV
FritsJurgens BV

If you only want to provide structural stability then using a metal frame is enough for your entrance door. You can combine it with any material like glass, wood and even fiber panel.

5. Metal and mirror door

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

This metal and mirror combination is also an ideal choice if you want your entrance door to make a statement.

6. Solid iron door

FritsJurgens taatsdeuren, FritsJurgens BV FritsJurgens BV Modern houses
FritsJurgens BV

FritsJurgens BV
FritsJurgens BV
FritsJurgens BV

If you are looking for complete privacy then this solid iron door is something that you must incorporate in your house.


7. Single panel metal door

VIVIENDA VP, epb arquitectura epb arquitectura Modern windows & doors
epb arquitectura

epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura

For those of you who have a narrow entrance opting for a similar looking single panel metal door is a great choice to save space and achieve durability.

8. Iron bar door

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Modern windows & doors Iron/Steel Black
BAG arquitectura

BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura

If you do not want to interfere with the natural light source then these iron bar doors can also be worth a shot.

9. Thick frame metal door

Pivot door and Side Return Glass Box Extrensin Maxlight Modern windows & doors
Maxlight

Pivot door and Side Return Glass Box Extrensin

Maxlight
Maxlight
Maxlight

If you have a large entrance than opting for a thick frame metal door like seen in the picture is highly recommended. This will give you the stability that you are looking for and will also not hinder with the rest of the decor.

10. Central metal door

Horrow, Stronghold Security Doors Stronghold Security Doors Modern windows & doors
Stronghold Security Doors

Horrow

Stronghold Security Doors
Stronghold Security Doors
Stronghold Security Doors

By placing glass panels on either side of the door you can achieve a beautiful looking entrance gate that too without compromising on the security of your home.

11. Shifting metal bar door

Porte Scorrevoli, Staino&Staino Staino&Staino Modern windows & doors
Staino&amp;Staino

Staino&Staino
Staino&amp;Staino
Staino&Staino

The designer of this room has used shifting metal bar gate so that it does not stand out from the rest of the decor and also give it a semi private feel.

12. Embossed metal door

Paisajismo, Fainzilber Arqts. Fainzilber Arqts. Modern windows & doors
Fainzilber Arqts.

Fainzilber Arqts.
Fainzilber Arqts.
Fainzilber Arqts.

Incorporating designs into metal doors is also very easy. The designer for this gate has used straight lines to give it a rustic wooden look.

13. Sliding iron door

LESS, MOVI ITALIA SRL MOVI ITALIA SRL Modern windows & doors
MOVI ITALIA SRL

MOVI ITALIA SRL
MOVI ITALIA SRL
MOVI ITALIA SRL

A full size sliding iron door can also be a great alternative if you are looking to save space without compromising on the durability of the material.

14. Polished metal door

Haus B in Waiblingen, bohnarchitektur bohnarchitektur Modern windows & doors
bohnarchitektur

bohnarchitektur
bohnarchitektur
bohnarchitektur

If you do not want your metal door to stand out and look chunky then using black colour polish is something that you can consider. It will help the door blend in with the surrounding.

15. Dual metal door

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Combining two types of metal together will not only make your door look amazing but will also make it more sturdy. The designer has used iron and steel combination to give it a dual tone effect.

A spacious and beautiful home in New Delhi
Which one of these metal doors was your favourite?


