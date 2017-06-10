15 beautiful and durable metal doors for your home

We might think that designing a perfect house is all about the architecture and interiors. But one of the most important thing that makes an impression on your guest is the entrance door. Apart from looking beautiful a door also needs to be durable so that it can provide you with an additional layer of security. The best materials to use while you are trying to make a durable door is metal or iron.
To give you an idea of all the designs that you can incorporate in your entrance door here are 15 pictures.
One of the best ways to make your doors look designer is by incorporating metal grills to the gate. These grills can be customised to achieve your preferred design.
If you want to incorporate a unique design in your entrance door then using container doors like these can also be a great idea. They are one of the most long lasting doors that you can ever get.
Another amazing looking design that you can use for your home is this metal and glass combination. You can use different shape glass panels to customise the design.
If you only want to provide structural stability then using a metal frame is enough for your entrance door. You can combine it with any material like glass, wood and even fiber panel.
This metal and mirror combination is also an ideal choice if you want your entrance door to make a statement.
If you are looking for complete privacy then this solid iron door is something that you must incorporate in your house.
For those of you who have a narrow entrance opting for a similar looking single panel metal door is a great choice to save space and achieve durability.
If you do not want to interfere with the natural light source then these iron bar doors can also be worth a shot.
If you have a large entrance than opting for a thick frame metal door like seen in the picture is highly recommended. This will give you the stability that you are looking for and will also not hinder with the rest of the decor.
By placing glass panels on either side of the door you can achieve a beautiful looking entrance gate that too without compromising on the security of your home.
The designer of this room has used shifting metal bar gate so that it does not stand out from the rest of the decor and also give it a semi private feel.
Incorporating designs into metal doors is also very easy. The designer for this gate has used straight lines to give it a rustic wooden look.
A full size sliding iron door can also be a great alternative if you are looking to save space without compromising on the durability of the material.
If you do not want your metal door to stand out and look chunky then using black colour polish is something that you can consider. It will help the door blend in with the surrounding.