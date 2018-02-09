19 TV rooms: modern and beautiful

When we are young, we all dream of having a house with a large garden, where we can play and have fun. However, as we grow older, we realize that not only the garden, but also the rooms need to increase in size. When the time comes for searching for a new home, often we need to make our dreams fit into a smaller space, and this seems impossible.

The living room and the kitchen are the rooms that we always wish were larger, but in reality, we need to scale down our dreams. All a perfect TV room needs is space where we can sit in a comfortable sofa or lounger to relax and let our worries fade away between its cushions. It should also be a space that we can share with someone else surrounded by soft cushions and comfort. To achieve this, we do not need many square feet, just the right furniture.