A modern and luxurious Mumbai house of 10,000sqft

Blessed with a staggering area of 10,000sqft, this residence in Mumbai redefines luxury in whole new ways. From stunning furniture pieces to innovative designs, beautiful colours and tasteful decor, this house impresses at every turn you take. Premium quality marble, wood, brick, and other materials have been used to make this house one of a kind. Stylish lighting and cosy textures add to the visual and sensual appeal of this property. The architects at Interface have accomplished a wonderful job with this project.
A leather couch, a chaise lounge, a couple of elegant chairs and a plush cream sofa offer ample seating in the living space. The marble-topped coffee table is sleek and very trendy, while the metallic art installation on the wall is unique.
The living area of this house opens up to a beautiful spa pool clad in black mosaic. A couple of chairs here allow you to enjoy tea while soaking in the view. And the pool is perfect for relaxing after a hard day. The indirect lighting on the ceiling is very striking.
Glossy flooring, smooth white walls, and neat and modern shelves make the master bedroom both relaxing and functional. The fashionable bed is set against a dark red wall, which adds some colour to this room.
Richly upholstered sofas and chairs make a very luxurious statement in the family room. Blue and cool grey tones create a serene ambiance, while the metallic coffee tables look glamorous. A Buddha sculpture near the filigreed partition lends a Zen feel to this space.
The son’s bedroom wows with a brick-lined wall, which looks earthy and warm. Cosy cream textiles, ultramodern lamps and quirky nightstands make for a very unique look.
Another side of the bedroom features a plush leather sofa in grey and a contemporary home theatre to meet all entertainment needs. A large colourful artwork lends personality to the space.
The daughter’s bedroom surprises us with a charming alcove lined with red printed upholstery. This is a reading nook complete with cushions and wall shelves. The metallic golden and silver stools are fun to look at as well.
Lavishly lined with veined marble, this spacious bathroom takes our breath away instantly. Ultramodern sanitary wares,niches, a luxurious shower enclosure and a chandelier make stunningimpressions. A couple of steps lead you to the sunken hot tub for anamazing bathing experience.
Take another tour - A fashionable and well furnished 2bhk flat in Pune