A beautiful Mediterranean style apartment for modern Indians

Designed and furnished in the Mediterranean style, this apartment is well-suited for style-conscious Indian families. Warm, classic yet modern and functional, this residence can inspire you in unique ways. Dashes of beautiful blue, earthy colours and Italian and Tuscan style decor add to the attraction of this project. Rendered by the interior architects at Ive Interior, this apartment impresses from the entryway all the way to the bathroom.
Soothing and earthy Mediterranean hues dominate the entryway, and the cushioned bench comes with sensible inbuilt drawers. The coat rack looks classy and so does the decorative false ceiling. Use of frosted for the door on the left allows light to travel without compromising privacy.
Simple yet tasteful furniture ensure comfort and visual appeal in the living room. Natural wooden flooring and solid overhead beams make the ambiance warm and cosy. Colourful cushions, the embroidered rug and a beautiful wall art complete the look.
A massive skylight resembling a traditional window floods the kitchen with light during daytime and allows you to dine under the stars at night. Classic cabinets, wooden flooring and turquoise chairs make for a charming Mediterranean feel.
Whites and blues combine beautifully to make the bedroom in line with Mediterranean decor style. Elegant traditional furniture, inbuilt closets for easy storage, and a gorgeous patterned rug add glamour to the space. The paintings and lamps are pretty too.
This inspiring work nook in the master bedroom is indeed a genius idea. The workstation has been designed to accommodate the curve of the wall, while glass windows bring in tons of sunlight. Pastel blue drapes make for a happy setting.
This bedroom makes use of whites, blues and creams to create a soothing atmosphere for rest and relaxation. A gorgeous false ceiling, vintage style furniture, monochrome wall decor and natural textiles make for an inviting ambiance.
Despite the use of classic materials, this Mediterranean style bathroom looks cosy and convenient. Modern fixtures, inbuilt shelves and niches and decorative tiles work together to complement the rest of the home nicely.
