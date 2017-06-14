A modern and spacious home in Chennai

Welcome to a large and luxurious home in Chennai, rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Neeras Design Studio. Stylish furniture, innovative designs, tasteful decor accents, and warm wooden touches make this residence the perfect place to enjoy life with loved ones. Bold colours pop up here and there for visual interest, and the lighting is very fashionable as well.
Elegant high-backed chairs in dark wood, a cutting-edge table and pretty patterns on the lamp and wall art make the dining area impressive. The console on the side and the crockery cabinet are composed of mirrored surfaces, adding glamour to the setting.
A plush L-shaped sofa, a bright red armchair, a pretty floral painting and a cosy rug make the living room a very inviting place. The coffee table is ultramodern and the lamps make for a soothing ambiance.
Rendered in dark wood and equipped with indirect lighting, the prayer nook looks warm and welcoming.
The unusual shape of this home bar makes it a sight for sore eyes and parched throats. Slim shelves hold all the wine bottles and glasses, while the trendy stools add colour here.
White and burgundy make for a very fashionable colour combination in this modular kitchen. Glossy cabinets and modern appliances ensure convenience.
Wooden elements, neat shelves and cabinets and comfortable lighting are the highlights of this warm study.
Done up in different shades of grey and beige, this bedroom looks elegant and full of personality. The crystal light fixtures on either side of the bed are glamorous, while the mirror on the panel behind the headboard is unique.
This expansive bedroom is dominated by soft whites, beiges and wooden tones, and looks soothing and relaxing. Indirect lighting lends a romantic vibe, and folding glass doors connect the sleeping area with a large seating zone.
Different shades of leafy and pastel greens rule the kid’s bedroom, and the furniture here is practical but stylish. The tree decal behind the bed is very cheerful, and the study station is storage-friendly.
