10 pictures of small bathrooms in Indian homes

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Residence Interiors at Mukundnagar, Pune, Urban Tree Urban Tree Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Having a spacious bathroom in our home is not always possible. But this does not mean it cannot look beautiful. With so many different materials available for construction you can make your small bathroom look as amazing as you want. To give you an idea of all the things that you can use to make your bathroom look beautiful here are 10 pictures.

1. Natural stone layout

Premium Residence, Aayam Consultants Aayam Consultants Modern bathroom
Aayam Consultants

Premium Residence

Aayam Consultants
Aayam Consultants
Aayam Consultants

Incorporating natural stone into your small bathroom is an excellent idea especially if you are looking for a durable and beautiful material. You can use these stones on the ground and the wall as they are easy to shape. Along with this you can also find natural stones in various colours which makes it easy to customise.

2. Modern fixtures

Residence Interiors at Mukundnagar, Pune, Urban Tree Urban Tree Modern bathroom
Urban Tree

Residence Interiors at Mukundnagar, Pune

Urban Tree
Urban Tree
Urban Tree

Another great way to make your bathroom look amazing is by adding modern looking fixtures. Things like the sink, toilet and shower head are very important when you are looking to transform a small space. Apart from this you can also team these fixtures with modern bathroom accessories like towels and floor mats.

3. Tiled bathroom

Villa Interiors Muscat, KamalKavitaInteriors KamalKavitaInteriors Modern bathroom
KamalKavitaInteriors

Villa Interiors Muscat

KamalKavitaInteriors
KamalKavitaInteriors
KamalKavitaInteriors

If you do not want to spend much in transforming your bathroom then the best thing to do is opting for tiles. These bathroom tiles are available in many different designs and colours which means you can choose the one you like the most. Apart from this you can also combine two different designs together to achieve your desired look.

4. Single wall layout

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you have a small bathroom space then lining all the fixtures on a single wall can be worth a shot. This will give you enough working space on one side of the bathroom making it look spacious.

5. Parallel layout

Agrawal, MAVERICK Architects MAVERICK Architects Modern bathroom
MAVERICK Architects

Agrawal

Agrawal

MAVERICK Architects
MAVERICK Architects
MAVERICK Architects

For those of you who have a rectangular shaped bathroom opting for a parallel layout is something that you must try. By doing so you will have all your fixtures on two opposite walls so that the entire section in the middle is free for you to stand.

6. Focal wall

Rajeev Sapre Residence, Nuvo Designs Nuvo Designs Rustic style bathroom
Nuvo Designs

Rajeev Sapre Residence

Nuvo Designs
Nuvo Designs
Nuvo Designs

Focal walls are not just for living rooms or guest area. You can also create such walls in your bathroom to make it look beautiful. The designer of this bathroom has used dual colour tiles to make the space stand out.


7. L-shaped layout

Despande's Residence, Nuvo Designs Nuvo Designs Modern bathroom
Nuvo Designs

Despande's Residence

Nuvo Designs
Nuvo Designs
Nuvo Designs

Opting for an L-shaped layout is ideal when you have a square bathroom. Apart from this you can also make the space look unique by incorporating natural looking tiles and fixtures.

8. Contrasting colours

Could you do with a second bathroom? homify Minimalist bathroom
homify

Could you do with a second bathroom?

homify
homify
homify

Adding colour to your bathroom is something that we generally don't consider. But by using two different colour tiles in a small space you will not only make it look amazing but will also be able to give it an Illusion of space.

9. Small tub

Bathroom gdp interiors Modern bathroom
gdp interiors

Bathroom

gdp interiors
gdp interiors
gdp interiors

If you are looking for ways to incorporate a tub in your small bathroom then this picture can be of a great reference. The designer has opted for a sleek looking tub so that it does not cover a lot of floor area.

10. Waterproof wall paper

Bathroom homify Modern bathroom
homify

Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

Adding waterproof wallpaper to your bathroom is highly recommended if you want to incorporate some designs. This is the best way to customise the space without spending much. Apart from this you can also change the wallpaper whenever you want without disturbing the entire layout.

For more such designs check out our ideabooks

A stunning 4bhk villa in Bangalore
Which one of these bathrooms inspired you the most?


