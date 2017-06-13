10 pictures of small bathrooms in Indian homes

Having a spacious bathroom in our home is not always possible. But this does not mean it cannot look beautiful. With so many different materials available for construction you can make your small bathroom look as amazing as you want. To give you an idea of all the things that you can use to make your bathroom look beautiful here are 10 pictures.
Incorporating natural stone into your small bathroom is an excellent idea especially if you are looking for a durable and beautiful material. You can use these stones on the ground and the wall as they are easy to shape. Along with this you can also find natural stones in various colours which makes it easy to customise.
Another great way to make your bathroom look amazing is by adding modern looking fixtures. Things like the sink, toilet and shower head are very important when you are looking to transform a small space. Apart from this you can also team these fixtures with modern bathroom accessories like towels and floor mats.
If you do not want to spend much in transforming your bathroom then the best thing to do is opting for tiles. These bathroom tiles are available in many different designs and colours which means you can choose the one you like the most. Apart from this you can also combine two different designs together to achieve your desired look.
If you have a small bathroom space then lining all the fixtures on a single wall can be worth a shot. This will give you enough working space on one side of the bathroom making it look spacious.
For those of you who have a rectangular shaped bathroom opting for a parallel layout is something that you must try. By doing so you will have all your fixtures on two opposite walls so that the entire section in the middle is free for you to stand.
Focal walls are not just for living rooms or guest area. You can also create such walls in your bathroom to make it look beautiful. The designer of this bathroom has used dual colour tiles to make the space stand out.
Opting for an L-shaped layout is ideal when you have a square bathroom. Apart from this you can also make the space look unique by incorporating natural looking tiles and fixtures.
Adding colour to your bathroom is something that we generally don't consider. But by using two different colour tiles in a small space you will not only make it look amazing but will also be able to give it an Illusion of space.
If you are looking for ways to incorporate a tub in your small bathroom then this picture can be of a great reference. The designer has opted for a sleek looking tub so that it does not cover a lot of floor area.
Adding waterproof wallpaper to your bathroom is highly recommended if you want to incorporate some designs. This is the best way to customise the space without spending much. Apart from this you can also change the wallpaper whenever you want without disturbing the entire layout.
