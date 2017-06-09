7 amazing living room ideas to get inspired!

Living roomis the social area of our home where we love to entertain our guests. We try to be our creative best when decorating it and making it impressive enough to leave a lasting impact. At the same time we also want it to be comfortable enough so that we can spend some relaxed and lazy time with family and friends. Isn’t it?
In today’s ideabook, we have come up 7 amazing and different ideas of living rooms. Get inspired and renovate your living room to make it more beautiful and comfortable.
A simple living room in white and beige reflects purity. There is nothing fancy here. What we love the most is the over-sized curved lampshade making its mark even from a corner.
You cannot go wrong with black and white. The whole décor done with only two colors, it looks elegant, beautiful and magical.
The soothing colors of the decor, the coolness of the stone wall is in wonderful contrast with the warmth of wood, calm marble floor and beautiful lights hanging from above; the mystic beauty of this room is mesmerizing.
Lavish sofa-set, the wooden carvings on the walls, shiny marble floor, an elegant chandelier, diffused lighting… everything of this living room is captivating and has retained the old world charm.
Plain sofa cover contrasted by the patterned covers of the chairs, colorful modern art adorning the wall, sophisticated coffee table, carpet, dense design on the partition and then a calm statue of Buddha sitting in the meditative pose, its adding serenity to the whole environment. The diversity of this living room is quite organized.
We Indians love vibrancy. This is exactly what we like! A long living room where the areas are smartly divided by textures, colors and brightness. The stone wall extends to smooth textured wall which is adorned by bright colored painting on it. The room is perfectly illuminated to welcome the guests we love to entertain.
If you are looking for ideas to illuminate your home perfectly for those romantic evenings, click here.