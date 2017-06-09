Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 amazing living room ideas to get inspired!

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Jain Heights Apartment Interiors, Bangalore., Kredenza Interior Studios Kredenza Interior Studios Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Living roomis the social area of our home where we love to entertain our guests. We try to be our creative best when decorating it and making it impressive enough to leave a lasting impact. At the same time we also want it to be comfortable enough so that we can spend some relaxed and lazy time with family and friends. Isn’t it?

In today’s ideabook, we have come up 7 amazing and different ideas of living rooms. Get inspired and renovate your living room to make it more beautiful and comfortable.

​Elegantly simple

Private Residence, Koregaon Park, Pune Chaney Architects Modern living room
Chaney Architects

Private Residence, Koregaon Park, Pune

Chaney Architects
Chaney Architects
Chaney Architects

A simple living room in white and beige reflects purity. There is nothing fancy here. What we love the most is the over-sized curved lampshade making its mark even from a corner.

​Monochrome magic

JAIPUR HOUSE, Spaces Architects@ka Spaces Architects@ka Modern living room
Spaces Architects@ka

JAIPUR HOUSE

Spaces Architects@ka
Spaces Architects@ka
Spaces Architects@ka

You cannot go wrong with black and white. The whole décor done with only two colors, it looks elegant, beautiful and magical.

​Splash of color

Living & Dining Kredenza Interior Studios Modern living room Property,Furniture,Decoration,Comfort,Lighting,Interior design,Architecture,Yellow,Building,Floor
Kredenza Interior Studios

Living & Dining

Kredenza Interior Studios
Kredenza Interior Studios
Kredenza Interior Studios

The pristine beauty of white is enhanced manifold by the splash of yellow. It will look cool and soothing during summers and will spread warmth during winters. Go for it!

​Mystic beauty

Interior of Rajesh Patel, Architects at Work Architects at Work Modern living room Property,Building,Interior design,Lighting,Wood,Living room,Flooring,Floor,Wall,Hall
Architects at Work

Interior of Rajesh Patel

Architects at Work
Architects at Work
Architects at Work

The soothing colors of the decor, the coolness of the stone wall is in wonderful contrast with the warmth of wood, calm marble floor and beautiful lights hanging from above; the mystic beauty of this room is mesmerizing.

​Old world charm

Drawing room Ansari Architects Modern living room
Ansari Architects

Drawing room

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Lavish sofa-set, the wooden carvings on the walls, shiny marble floor, an elegant chandelier, diffused lighting… everything of this living room is captivating and has retained the old world charm.

​Organized chaos

family room homify Modern living room
homify

family room

homify
homify
homify

Plain sofa cover contrasted by the patterned covers of the chairs, colorful modern art adorning the wall, sophisticated coffee table, carpet, dense design on the partition and then a calm statue of Buddha sitting in the meditative pose, its adding serenity to the whole environment. The diversity of this living room is quite organized.

​Vivacity we love

LIVING ROOM VIEW 1 homify Minimalist living room
homify

LIVING ROOM VIEW 1

homify
homify
homify

We Indians love vibrancy. This is exactly what we like! A long living room where the areas are smartly divided by textures, colors and brightness. The stone wall extends to smooth textured wall which is adorned by bright colored painting on it. The room is perfectly illuminated to welcome the guests we love to entertain.

If you are looking for ideas to illuminate your home perfectly for those romantic evenings, click here.

A warm and fashionable 3bhk flat in Bangalore
Which of these will become your living room? We are waiting to hear from you.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks