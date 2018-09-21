Your browser is out-of-date.

Bungalow decor by interior architects in Ahmedabad

Private Residence
Loading admin actions …

The architects at Malvigajjar in Gujarat bring you an extremely spacious bungalow, which is both stunning and comfortable. Rich colours, exotic decor accents, artistic wall panelling, elegant furniture and dramatic lighting make this home a paradise on earth. Materials like metal, cane, wood, Italian and marble have been used to create interesting and unique ambiances in every room. Each room has its own personality and aura as well. So get ready to be impressed.

Grand entrance

An ornately designed door and an artistic wall panelling make impressive statements at the entrance.

Exotic living

Fashionable and cosy sofas, a stone-clad wall, a bright wall panel behind the TV and brilliant lighting make this double-height living space unforgettable.

The presence of giraffe sculptures in wood and a striking peacock artwork at the far end showcase the love for nature the inhabitants have.

Lavish media room

Plush white chairs, a cosy divan with colourful cushions and golden lighting make for a delightful ambiance in the media room. Bright red paint, printed panels and monochrome photographs of movie stars liven up the walls.

Serene setting

Pure white couches, neat coffee table and TV unit and an artistic partition are the reasons why this setting looks so tranquil.

Stunning dining

A richly carved dark wooden panel on the ceiling, an entire wall covered with decorative tiles and classy furniture make the dining space visually arresting.


Playing with light

Purple accent lighting has jazzed up another dining space in this house. Dark chairs surround a white table for aesthetic contrast.

Lively kitchen

Dashes of red lend boldness to the glossy white cabinets of this spacious kitchen, while brown mosaic tiles create an earthy look.

Fascinating bedroom

Trendy furniture, purple accent lighting, a gorgeous backlit panel and exotic wall decor pieces are the highlights of this unique and romantic bedroom.

Inspired by nature

This metallic art installation in one corner of the bungalow has been evidently inspired by leafy branches, and looks exclusive. Stylish lights enhance its beauty.  

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


