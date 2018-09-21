Bungalow decor by interior architects in Ahmedabad

The architects at Malvigajjar in Gujarat bring you an extremely spacious bungalow, which is both stunning and comfortable. Rich colours, exotic decor accents, artistic wall panelling, elegant furniture and dramatic lighting make this home a paradise on earth. Materials like metal, cane, wood, Italian and marble have been used to create interesting and unique ambiances in every room. Each room has its own personality and aura as well. So get ready to be impressed.
An ornately designed door and an artistic wall panelling make impressive statements at the entrance.
Fashionable and cosy sofas, a stone-clad wall, a bright wall panel behind the TV and brilliant lighting make this double-height living space unforgettable.
The presence of giraffe sculptures in wood and a striking peacock artwork at the far end showcase the love for nature the inhabitants have.
Plush white chairs, a cosy divan with colourful cushions and golden lighting make for a delightful ambiance in the media room. Bright red paint, printed panels and monochrome photographs of movie stars liven up the walls.
Pure white couches, neat coffee table and TV unit and an artistic partition are the reasons why this setting looks so tranquil.
A richly carved dark wooden panel on the ceiling, an entire wall covered with decorative tiles and classy furniture make the dining space visually arresting.
Purple accent lighting has jazzed up another dining space in this house. Dark chairs surround a white table for aesthetic contrast.
Dashes of red lend boldness to the glossy white cabinets of this spacious kitchen, while brown mosaic tiles create an earthy look.
Trendy furniture, purple accent lighting, a gorgeous backlit panel and exotic wall decor pieces are the highlights of this unique and romantic bedroom.
This metallic art installation in one corner of the bungalow has been evidently inspired by leafy branches, and looks exclusive. Stylish lights enhance its beauty.
