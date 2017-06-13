Your browser is out-of-date.

A stylish and functional 3 bhk apartment in Bangalore

homify Asian style bedroom Plywood
Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Scale Inch Pvt. Ltd., this 3bhk apartment is stylish, comfortable and practical. Premium quality plywood has been used to design the trendy furniture pieces and the storage solutions are especially sleek and space-saving. Most functional areas are dominated by neutral hues. The daughter’s bedroom although comes as a charming and colourful surprise in this home. Take the tour to know more.

Fashionable living

Living Room False Ceiling homify Asian style living room Plywood living room
A stunning false ceiling with wooden detailing lends oodles of pizzazz to this living space. Indirect golden lighting, simple seating and the shoe cabinet near the entrance add to the practical and cosy ambiance here.

Wooden Furniture Designs For Living Room homify Asian style living room Plywood living room sets
Wooden Furniture Designs For Living Room

The TV unit is very minimalistic, sleek and features floating shelves to display artefacts.

Trendy storage

Living Room Interiors homify Asian style living room Plywood living room
Living Room Interiors

Sleek trendy shelves and neat drawers define this storage unit in the living space. The wood and white combination looks attractive against the bronze background.

Gorgeous washbasin unit

Living Room Furniture Sets homify Asian style living room Plywood living room
Living Room Furniture Sets

Smooth dark wooden and white surfaces make this large washbasin unit look magnificent. The huge mirror makes the interior look spacious, while the cabinets under the sink counter offer lots of storage space.

Elegant bedroom

Modern Bedroom Sets Online In Bangalore homify Asian style bedroom Plywood living room sets
Modern Bedroom Sets Online In Bangalore

A modern wood and white bed takes the centre stage in this bedroom, while the wardrobe on the right features sliding doors to save on floor area.

Cupboard Online Shopping homify Asian style bedroom Plywood wardrobe online
Cupboard Online Shopping

The inside of the wardrobe has been cleverly compartmentalized into shelves of different sizes and drawers.


Dressing Table with Mirror Designs India homify Asian style dressing room Plywood Dresser Online India
Dressing Table with Mirror Designs India

The dressing unit is minimal and slim, yet storage-friendly.

Practical study station

study tables online Bangalore homify Asian style living room Plywood wooden study table
study tables online Bangalore

Dark wood and white join hands to make this study station look modern and warm. Cabinets with sleek handles add to the functional appeal.

Lively and feminine

Buy Online Wardrobe In India homify Asian style bedroom Plywood wardrobe online
Buy Online Wardrobe In India

Lavish splashes of pink make the daughter’s bedroom an exciting and feminine place. The wardrobe looks trendy and has sliding doors with large floral prints.

Bedroom Sets Furniture homify Asian style bedroom Plywood Bedroom Sets Online,Kids Bedroom Sets
Bedroom Sets Furniture

One of the walls has been clad with playful wallpaper, while slim pink shelves offer room for displaying toys and such.

study tables designs homify Asian style living room Plywood wooden study table
study tables designs

The white and hot pink study station comprises of shelves, drawers and cabinets and can be used to organise books, games, stationery and more.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


