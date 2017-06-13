A stylish and functional 3 bhk apartment in Bangalore

Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Scale Inch Pvt. Ltd., this 3bhk apartment is stylish, comfortable and practical. Premium quality plywood has been used to design the trendy furniture pieces and the storage solutions are especially sleek and space-saving. Most functional areas are dominated by neutral hues. The daughter’s bedroom although comes as a charming and colourful surprise in this home. Take the tour to know more.
A stunning false ceiling with wooden detailing lends oodles of pizzazz to this living space. Indirect golden lighting, simple seating and the shoe cabinet near the entrance add to the practical and cosy ambiance here.
The TV unit is very minimalistic, sleek and features floating shelves to display artefacts.
Sleek trendy shelves and neat drawers define this storage unit in the living space. The wood and white combination looks attractive against the bronze background.
Smooth dark wooden and white surfaces make this large washbasin unit look magnificent. The huge mirror makes the interior look spacious, while the cabinets under the sink counter offer lots of storage space.
A modern wood and white bed takes the centre stage in this bedroom, while the wardrobe on the right features sliding doors to save on floor area.
The inside of the wardrobe has been cleverly compartmentalized into shelves of different sizes and drawers.
The dressing unit is minimal and slim, yet storage-friendly.
Dark wood and white join hands to make this study station look modern and warm. Cabinets with sleek handles add to the functional appeal.
Lavish splashes of pink make the daughter’s bedroom an exciting and feminine place. The wardrobe looks trendy and has sliding doors with large floral prints.
One of the walls has been clad with playful wallpaper, while slim pink shelves offer room for displaying toys and such.
The white and hot pink study station comprises of shelves, drawers and cabinets and can be used to organise books, games, stationery and more.
