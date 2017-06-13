A stunning 4bhk villa in Bangalore

Today, we will take you on the tour of a grand villa in Bangalore, where ultramodern designs and creative ideas have joined hands. The colour palette is predominantly soothing and neutral, though wooden touches lend warmth now and then. The furniture is trendy, and the storage solutions are practical. Stylish false ceilings, elegant lighting and premium materials help this villa to stand out from its neighbours. The interior designers and decorators at Ace Interiors have indeed accomplished a commendable job!
The wall holding the TV unit in the living area separates it from the entryway subtly. Indoor greens, stones, artefacts and sleek furniture add to the glamour factor.
Ultramodern white chairs flank a trendy wooden table to make the dining experience special, while glass balustrades for the staircase create an open and airy feel.
Dark wood, filigreed squares and glass doors make this puja room truly elegant.
Spacious and fitted with all modern appliances, the kitchen wows with its tasteful mix of light and dark hues. Glossy cabinets, ample lighting and trendy furniture add to the attraction.
Modern black sofas, warm wooden flooring, a stunning false ceiling and a sleek home theatre are the highlights of this media room.
Lavish use of white, wooden flooring, fashionable furniture, and tons of space makes the master bedroom inviting. The panelling behind the bed is cutting-edge.
Glossy black and mirrored doors lend boldness to the wardrobe, while the stone-clad wall behind the TV exudes rustic charm.
The geometrically inspired wall cladding behind the bed and the trendy false ceiling make super-stylish statements in this bedroom.
We also love the refreshing view from this bedroom, and the floating shelves in the corner.
Dashes of sky blue add playfulness and vibrancy to the kid’s bedroom. Fun wall shelves, a starry false ceiling, and a large closet with mirrored doors take care of both aesthetics and functionality.
From here, you can appreciate the modern study station with its mix of cabinets and open shelves. The printed curtains in this room look funky too.
