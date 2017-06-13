Your browser is out-of-date.

A stunning 4bhk villa in Bangalore

Justwords Justwords
homify Modern media room
Today, we will take you on the tour of a grand villa in Bangalore, where ultramodern designs and creative ideas have joined hands. The colour palette is predominantly soothing and neutral, though wooden touches lend warmth now and then. The furniture is trendy, and the storage solutions are practical. Stylish false ceilings, elegant lighting and premium materials help this villa to stand out from its neighbours. The interior designers and decorators at Ace Interiors have indeed accomplished a commendable job!

Creative touches

homify Modern living room
The wall holding the TV unit in the living area separates it from the entryway subtly. Indoor greens, stones, artefacts and sleek furniture add to the glamour factor.

Ultramodern dining

homify Modern dining room
Ultramodern white chairs flank a trendy wooden table to make the dining experience special, while glass balustrades for the staircase create an open and airy feel.

Elegant prayer room

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Dark wood, filigreed squares and glass doors make this puja room truly elegant.

homify Modern walls & floors
The interior is warm, cream-hued and neatly furnished for a relaxing experience.

Gorgeous kitchen

homify Modern kitchen
Spacious and fitted with all modern appliances, the kitchen wows with its tasteful mix of light and dark hues. Glossy cabinets, ample lighting and trendy furniture add to the attraction.

Swanky media room

homify Modern media room
Modern black sofas, warm wooden flooring, a stunning false ceiling and a sleek home theatre are the highlights of this media room.


Grand master bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
Lavish use of white, wooden flooring, fashionable furniture, and tons of space makes the master bedroom inviting. The panelling behind the bed is cutting-edge.

homify Modern style bedroom
Glossy black and mirrored doors lend boldness to the wardrobe, while the stone-clad wall behind the TV exudes rustic charm.

Creative best!

homify Modern style bedroom
The geometrically inspired wall cladding behind the bed and the trendy false ceiling make super-stylish statements in this bedroom.

homify Modern style bedroom
We also love the refreshing view from this bedroom, and the floating shelves in the corner.

Playful kid’s bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
Dashes of sky blue add playfulness and vibrancy to the kid’s bedroom. Fun wall shelves, a starry false ceiling, and a large closet with mirrored doors take care of both aesthetics and functionality.

homify Modern style bedroom
From here, you can appreciate the modern study station with its mix of cabinets and open shelves. The printed curtains in this room look funky too.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


