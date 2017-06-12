Your browser is out-of-date.

A fashionable 4bhk apartment in Pune designed in 35 lakh rupees

Justwords Justwords
4 Bhk Apartment at Amanora, Pune, Akruti Interiors Pune Akruti Interiors Pune Dining roomTables Plywood Brown
Soothing neutrals, elegant wooden elements, modern furniture and a spacious layout make this 4bhk apartment a stylish and comfortable place to live in. Smart storage solutions, well-integrated common areas, and sleek designs add to the attraction of this project, which was completed in only 3 months as per the client’s request. Large windows in all rooms allow the inhabitants to receive ample sunlight and connect with the outdoors. The decor scheme is minimalistic and contributes to the open and airy feel in this flat at Amanora, Pune. Credit goes to the interior designers and decorators at Akruti Interiors Pune for this great job!

Trendy living

Living Akruti Interiors Pune Living roomSofas & armchairs Feathers Grey
The apartment enjoys two spacious living areas subtly separated by a stylish wooden shelf. The furniture is trendy and the colours are sober yet appealing.

Inviting entryway

Entrance Lobby Akruti Interiors Pune Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage Plywood Brown
Sleek wooden elements offer warmth in this entryway, while the Buddha wall art lends serenity.

Cosy setting

Living Akruti Interiors Pune Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Brown
White and wooden sofas, mellow lighting, a massive glass window and potted greens create a refreshing and cosy ambiance here.

Living Akruti Interiors Pune Living roomTV stands & cabinets Plywood Brown
From this angle, you can admire the fashionable and storage-friendly TV unit in wood.

Classy dining

Dining Akruti Interiors Pune Dining roomTables Plywood Brown
Neat modern furniture in wood, Asian bamboo artworks on the partition and integration with the kitchen make the dining area very attractive.

Dining Akruti Interiors Pune Dining roomTables Glass Brown
This view reveals how the dining merges with the living areas and enjoys nearness to large glass windows.


Modern kitchen

Kitchen Akruti Interiors Pune KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood Beige
Soft hues, smooth cabinets and ultramodern appliances are the highlights of this kitchen.

Beautiful master bedroom

Master Bedroom Akruti Interiors Pune BedroomBeds & headboards Plywood Brown
Wooden flooring, elegant wallpaper, classy dark wooden furniture, golden lighting and sheer drapes make the master bedroom dreamy and welcoming.

Master Bedroom Akruti Interiors Pune BedroomWardrobes & closets Plywood
The wooden workstation in this room can store tons of books and other essentials.

Luxurious master bathroom

Master Bath Akruti Interiors Pune Modern bathroom Tiles Amber/Gold Building,Plumbing fixture,Bathroom,Tap,Toilet,Fixture,Bathroom sink,Rectangle,House,Interior design
Rendered in grey and white, the spacious master bathroom promises luxurious bathing, trendy showering and comfy daily routines.

Master Bath Akruti Interiors Pune Modern bathroom Tiles Metallic/Silver Mirror,Tap,Sink,Bathroom sink,Plumbing fixture,Property,Bathroom,Interior design,Building,Rectangle
The long black sink counter is wall-mounted to save floor area, and the mirror creates the illusion of extra space.

Chic guest bedroom

Guest Bed Akruti Interiors Pune BedroomWardrobes & closets Plywood Brown
Black, white and grey make for a bold yet elegant combination in the guest bedroom.

Guest Bed Akruti Interiors Pune BedroomWardrobes & closets Plywood Brown
The inbuilt wardrobe features fashionable white detailing and accommodates a nook for the TV too.

Soothing kid’s bedroom

Kids Bed Akruti Interiors Pune BedroomWardrobes & closets Plywood Brown
Soft mauve and cream create a soothing ambiance in the kid’s room, while the dark wooden elements lend personality.

Kids Bed Akruti Interiors Pune Dressing roomMirrors Plywood Brown
The dressing unit with its floating shelves and attached desk is unique.

Peaceful haven

Parents Bed Akruti Interiors Pune BedroomWardrobes & closets Plywood White
Soothing colours and light prints dominate the grandparents’ room, while sliding glass doors open up to a sunny and spacious balcony.

Parents Bed Akruti Interiors Pune BedroomWardrobes & closets Plywood Brown
The wood and white wardrobe is sleek, modern and very functional.

Parents Bed Akruti Interiors Pune BedroomWardrobes & closets Plywood Brown
We also love the stylish wooden study station and the floating dressing unit.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


