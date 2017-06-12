A fashionable 4bhk apartment in Pune designed in 35 lakh rupees

Soothing neutrals, elegant wooden elements, modern furniture and a spacious layout make this 4bhk apartment a stylish and comfortable place to live in. Smart storage solutions, well-integrated common areas, and sleek designs add to the attraction of this project, which was completed in only 3 months as per the client’s request. Large windows in all rooms allow the inhabitants to receive ample sunlight and connect with the outdoors. The decor scheme is minimalistic and contributes to the open and airy feel in this flat at Amanora, Pune. Credit goes to the interior designers and decorators at Akruti Interiors Pune for this great job!
The apartment enjoys two spacious living areas subtly separated by a stylish wooden shelf. The furniture is trendy and the colours are sober yet appealing.
Sleek wooden elements offer warmth in this entryway, while the Buddha wall art lends serenity.
White and wooden sofas, mellow lighting, a massive glass window and potted greens create a refreshing and cosy ambiance here.
From this angle, you can admire the fashionable and storage-friendly TV unit in wood.
Neat modern furniture in wood, Asian bamboo artworks on the partition and integration with the kitchen make the dining area very attractive.
This view reveals how the dining merges with the living areas and enjoys nearness to large glass windows.
Soft hues, smooth cabinets and ultramodern appliances are the highlights of this kitchen.
Wooden flooring, elegant wallpaper, classy dark wooden furniture, golden lighting and sheer drapes make the master bedroom dreamy and welcoming.
The wooden workstation in this room can store tons of books and other essentials.
Rendered in grey and white, the spacious master bathroom promises luxurious bathing, trendy showering and comfy daily routines.
The long black sink counter is wall-mounted to save floor area, and the mirror creates the illusion of extra space.
Black, white and grey make for a bold yet elegant combination in the guest bedroom.
The inbuilt wardrobe features fashionable white detailing and accommodates a nook for the TV too.
Soft mauve and cream create a soothing ambiance in the kid’s room, while the dark wooden elements lend personality.
The dressing unit with its floating shelves and attached desk is unique.
Soothing colours and light prints dominate the grandparents’ room, while sliding glass doors open up to a sunny and spacious balcony.
The wood and white wardrobe is sleek, modern and very functional.
We also love the stylish wooden study station and the floating dressing unit.
