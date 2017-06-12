A fashionable 4bhk apartment in Pune designed in 35 lakh rupees

Soothing neutrals, elegant wooden elements, modern furniture and a spacious layout make this 4bhk apartment a stylish and comfortable place to live in. Smart storage solutions, well-integrated common areas, and sleek designs add to the attraction of this project, which was completed in only 3 months as per the client’s request. Large windows in all rooms allow the inhabitants to receive ample sunlight and connect with the outdoors. The decor scheme is minimalistic and contributes to the open and airy feel in this flat at Amanora, Pune. Credit goes to the interior designers and decorators at Akruti Interiors Pune for this great job!