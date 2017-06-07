7 home remodeling ideas to add value to your property

Home remodeling may not be an easy task, especially when you want your house to have a design that helps it stand amount amidst other houses in the neighborhood. Here are 7 such creative ideas that you can explore and use to ensure your house remodeling is successful!
Using various coloured exterior coats is a nice way to jazz up the look of your house exterior. Using thin gray tiles on exterior wall beside the door is a good idea. You can also use smoked glass on windows at front of the house. Using contrasting colors is prudent in this context.
Landscaping around the house is nice, but if you want to keep the car parked in front, building a pavement will be a nice idea. Now, you can go for colored concrete pavements which do not look dull. You can also use stones and rocks of varying sizes and colours at the sides of the pavement to make it look enticing.
No matter what location of the city your house is located at, adding a garden is a nice idea to add to its looks. You can have a garden in the backyard, at the sides or at the front of the house, based on available free space. From shrubs to flower plants and tall plants like Eucalyptus, choices are aplenty. Of course, you should choose plants that you are sure can be maintained easily. Landscaping the exterior also becomes a necessity when you design a garden.
You may want to expand the house during the renovation, but encroaching on open land is not prudent. It is always better to keep some free space on land around the house. You may think of adding another floor atop the house if more room is what you want. It is also a good idea to use pillars on which you can set up rooms while the ground remains mostly free.
Of course, you can colour the exterior of the house while remodeling, but refrain from using too many colors. Apart from painting the exterior with colours suiting your fancy, you may also opt for colouring the doors and windows exclusively. Installing new fences around the house can be nice as well.
If you have already expanded the house to set up a garage, go further and create a terrace above it, this could be a nice place to meet friends and enjoy parties. You can use wood and glass and metal casing based lights to augment the aesthetic appeal. You can setup cover or keep it semi covered while keeping budget and usage needs in mind.
There are no fixed rules for revamping a house, as it is. It depends on your budget and aesthetic needs, eventually. You can use vegetation in various ways to augment looks of the landscaping. You may look up the web to get more such house remodeling ideas, but try to customize them rather than copying them blindly.