15 ideas to decorate your bedroom on a shoe string budget

On a tight budget, but want to give your bedroom a makeover? Fret not, for help is at hand. Give your room a whissh with your magical wand of colours and creativity and turn it into something spectacular. Lost for ideas? Read on for some really cool ideas to revamp your bedroom.
You do not need highly exuberant designs to give your room a new look. With a little ingenuity you can use our ideas to create a room that is cosy and looks splendid.
If you are a book lover, you will fall in love with this design. This design mimics a snail and it has enough space to hold your favourite books till you have finished reading them and it is time to bring in new ones. The shelf does not take up any room space and gives the room a really cool feel.
Another spectacular way to do up your house, is to add pictures of art and even hang your guitar on the wall for a signature look.
By risk brightening we mean, allow light to flow into your room. This will give your room a bright and airy feel. Even when you turn the lights off, your room will be flooded with brightness. Add lighting to the sides of your bed post to give the room a more dramatic look.
Do away with all the clutter and keep no more than a large cot with mattress. You can place a cot made of recyclable wood against the wall that has cupboards for storage to make the room larger and more appealing.
Although this colour is mostly used during autumn and winter, this 2017 mustard is in vogue in spring too. Use hues of mustard to break the monotony of a dull looking room and to create a good contrast.
Why use just one curtain? Use four of them to give your room a Victorian look and feel.
You can add colour and warmth to your room by replacing your traditional closet with an open design. The closet will merge in seamlessly and the colours of your clothes will give your room a vibrant and bright look.
Use different shades of red to achieve a modernistic look. The pillows, the racks, and even a bedside table in red will add life to an otherwise dull room.
If you have more than one beds in the room, line it up to wall layered with a bright wall paper. The results are no less than fabulous.
You may have heard this before, now it is time to try it out. A header behind your bed can give your room just the makeover you were looking for. Elegant, chic and very modern.
Whoever said that only strong and saturated colours add appeal to a room. You can use a range of subtle colours that blend well with the ornaments and furniture in your room to give it a real chic look.
This thirteenth bedroom idea is no less than fabulous. It is simple, it is clean and is a visual treat. Choose a monochromatic colour for the walls and a classic quilt in chequers or any other geometric print for contrast.
The room is small, yet tastefully decorated. All the furniture is lined up with mastery on one side of the room to maximise space and exude an elegant look.
We save the best for the last. This fabulous design is simple to emulate and spectacular to look at. The right use of simple yet classy elements gives the room a cosy and English finish.