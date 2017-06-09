Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 ideas to decorate your bedroom on a shoe string budget

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Residencia Valle Real, Spacio Spacio Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

On a tight budget, but want to give your bedroom a makeover? Fret not, for help is at hand. Give your room a whissh with your magical wand of colours and creativity and turn it into something spectacular. Lost for ideas? Read on for some really cool ideas to revamp your bedroom.

You do not need highly exuberant designs to give your room a new look. With a little ingenuity you can use our ideas to create a room that is cosy and looks splendid.

1. A snail for reading

Apartamento Alto de Pinheiros, Alice Martins Flávio Butti Alice Martins Flávio Butti Tropical style bedroom
Alice Martins Flávio Butti

Alice Martins Flávio Butti
Alice Martins Flávio Butti
Alice Martins Flávio Butti

If you are a book lover, you will fall in love with this design. This design mimics a snail and it has enough space to hold your favourite books till you have finished reading them and it is time to bring in new ones. The shelf does not take up any room space and gives the room a really cool feel.

2. Passion for the arts

Residências Praianas, Michele Moncks Arquitetura Michele Moncks Arquitetura Tropical style bedroom
Michele Moncks Arquitetura

Michele Moncks Arquitetura
Michele Moncks Arquitetura
Michele Moncks Arquitetura

Another spectacular way to do up your house, is to add pictures of art and even hang your guitar on the wall for a signature look.

3. Risk brightening

Коттедж в кп "Серебряный бор", Галина Глебова Галина Глебова Tropical style bedroom
Галина Глебова

Галина Глебова
Галина Глебова
Галина Глебова

By risk brightening we mean, allow light to flow into your room. This will give your room a bright and airy feel. Even when you turn the lights off, your room will be flooded with brightness. Add lighting to the sides of your bed post to give the room a more dramatic look.

4. A piece of furniture that can replace all (preferably recycled wood)

homify Classic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Do away with all the clutter and keep no more than a large cot with mattress. You can place a cot made of recyclable wood against the wall that has cupboards for storage to make the room larger and more appealing.

​5. Add some Mustard for a retro feel

16MAN, NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA Modern style bedroom Wood
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA

NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA

Although this colour is mostly used during autumn and winter, this 2017 mustard is in vogue in spring too. Use hues of mustard to break the monotony of a dull looking room and to create a good contrast.

​6. Throw in more curtains!

Proyecto Siqueiros , Toyka Arquitectura Toyka Arquitectura Modern style bedroom Wood White
Toyka Arquitectura

Toyka Arquitectura
Toyka Arquitectura
Toyka Arquitectura

Why use just one curtain? Use four of them to give your room a Victorian look and feel.


​7. An open cupboard

CASA GMATA, WIGO ARQUITECTURA WIGO ARQUITECTURA Minimalist bedroom Ceramic White
WIGO ARQUITECTURA

WIGO ARQUITECTURA
WIGO ARQUITECTURA
WIGO ARQUITECTURA

You can add colour and warmth to your room by replacing your traditional closet with an open design. The closet will merge in seamlessly and the colours of your clothes will give your room a vibrant and bright look.

​8. Vibrant Details

Residencia Valle Real, Spacio Spacio Modern style bedroom
Spacio

Spacio
Spacio
Spacio

Use different shades of red to achieve a modernistic look. The pillows, the racks, and even a bedside table in red will add life to an otherwise dull room.

​9. Trendy wallpaper

CO, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern style bedroom
TAMEN arquitectura

TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

If you have more than one beds in the room, line it up to wall layered with a bright wall paper. The results are no less than fabulous.

​10. A header is the protagonist

MINI -HOUSE, DLR ARQUITECTURA/ DLR DISEÑO EN MADERA DLR ARQUITECTURA/ DLR DISEÑO EN MADERA Minimalist bedroom
DLR ARQUITECTURA/ DLR DISEÑO EN MADERA

DLR ARQUITECTURA/ DLR DISEÑO EN MADERA
DLR ARQUITECTURA/ DLR DISEÑO EN MADERA
DLR ARQUITECTURA/ DLR DISEÑO EN MADERA

You may have heard this before, now it is time to try it out. A header behind your bed can give your room just the makeover you were looking for. Elegant, chic and very modern.

​12. Light colours also look

"PROYECTO LDZ26", PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Eclectic style bedroom
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

Whoever said that only strong and saturated colours add appeal to a room. You can use a range of subtle colours that blend well with the ornaments and furniture in your room to give it a real chic look.

13. The quilt makes a difference

HCH, NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA Classic style bedroom
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA

NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA

This thirteenth bedroom idea is no less than fabulous. It is simple, it is clean and is a visual treat. Choose a monochromatic colour for the walls and a classic quilt in chequers or any other geometric print for contrast.

14. Small, compact and elegant

Oficina y Mini Departamentos, Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez Modern style bedroom
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez

Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez

The room is small, yet tastefully decorated. All the furniture is lined up with mastery on one side of the room to maximise space and exude an elegant look.

​15. A phenomenal design

Casa Claudia Carboni, Susana Bellotti Arquitectos Susana Bellotti Arquitectos Rustic style bedroom
Susana Bellotti Arquitectos

Susana Bellotti Arquitectos
Susana Bellotti Arquitectos
Susana Bellotti Arquitectos

We save the best for the last. This fabulous design is simple to emulate and spectacular to look at. The right use of simple yet classy elements gives the room a cosy and English finish.

32 pictures of living rooms to inspire you


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks