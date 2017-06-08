8 creative ways to use natural stone in your house

Decorating your home so that it looks natural and beautiful at the same time requires a lot of experience. One of the simplest ways to do so is by using natural materials like stones so that you can incorporate unique designs to make the place stand out.
To give you an idea of how you can creatively use natural stone in your home here are eight pictures that we have put together.
We all love to decorate our home with curios and other show pieces. A creative way to store these curious is by constructing a stone wall curio cabinet which can be customized as per your requirement. The designer for this room has used a beige colour stone to create these cabinets so that it compliments the colour scheme of the living room.
Stones are one of the most durable materials that you can use for construction, and by placing them outdoor, you can be sure that they will last for a long time. Constructing a similar looking stone wall for your compound will not only make it the center of attraction but will also provide you with an additional layer of durability and security.
Using natural stone in your living room will not only transform the place but will also help pull the entire look together. You can opt for sleek looking stones to create a wall so that it does not take up much space on the floor.
Buying an entertainment unit for your home is so outdated rather you can opt for building a unique looking natural stone wall so that you can convert it into an entertainment zone. You can also add storage units below and above your television to maximize the space available.
Another creative way to use natural stone in your house is by combining two different stones together. As you can see in the picture, the designer has used marble for the floor and sandstone for the wall to give it a textural difference.
If you love plants and have a garden in your home, then you can also create planters from stone. These planters are not only long-lasting, but they are also waterproof which means there will be no seepage whatsoever. Apart from this, they are also easy to maintain as you do not have to clean natural stones.
Using marble or granite on the floor is something that we always do, but you can also experiment with different natural stones for the same purpose. The designer of this room has used Lindt stone for the floor which gives it a matte finish. Along with this, the designer has also incorporated plants and pebbles in the layout to make it look more beautiful.
Like every other room in your home, you can use stone in the kitchen as well. The two places that can accommodate natural stone in your kitchen are the back-splash and the counter tops. This will make sure that your cabinets are protected from water and look as new as always.
