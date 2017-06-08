9 amazing partition ideas for Indian home

Over the period of time, architectural style of Indian homes has witnessed immense evolution. The typically large Indian homes have shrunk in size. What was once used to be a separate living and dining rooms in our grandparents home, have now merged into a hall. It is all up to us now to show our creativity and partition the space in such a way that it reflects our charismatic personality.

Be creative, bold and innovative in doing so. If you need some boost up or amazing ideas for it, we the Homify professionals are always ready to help. Today we have come up with 9 amazing partition ideas for your home. Have a look!