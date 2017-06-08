9 amazing partition ideas for Indian home

Over the period of time, architectural style of Indian homes has witnessed immense evolution. The typically large Indian homes have shrunk in size. What was once used to be a separate living and dining rooms in our grandparents home, have now merged into a hall. It is all up to us now to show our creativity and partition the space in such a way that it reflects our charismatic personality.
Be creative, bold and innovative in doing so. If you need some boost up or amazing ideas for it, we the Homify professionals are always ready to help. Today we have come up with 9 amazing partition ideas for your home. Have a look!
The contrasting colors and textures on the wall are in complete harmony with the interior of the home. It is dividing the space without making it obvious. Hang a TV on it and enjoy the matches with friends and families.
This semi-transparent beautiful screen is a perfect way to show your great taste to your guests and hide the part of your home for a little privacy.
The clean cut of this partition looks beautiful and is a perfect place to display the memories and artefacts that you brought back from those wonderful family vacations.
It’s perfect for a small living room! Just place an elongated sofa to partition the space. It will be a great space saver which otherwise would have been occupied by a conventional partition.
An attractive carved wall will immediately grab all the attention. Take a clue from here, unleash your imagination and design your own partitioned wall.
Lots of thing is going on here but everything is well synchronized. The bright popping color, different textures on the wall and even different materials used are in complete synchronization. Together they are making the space look amazingly beautiful.
There is nothing fancy here. It is just a simple clean glass partition. Isn’t it looking elegant and modern?
It’s a conventional way to partition the space. The open cabinets above for display and closed cabinets below to keep things hidden is quite a practical idea.
Wooden panels connecting the floor from the ceiling looks rich and elegant and adds to the warmth of the decor.
