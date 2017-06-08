Your browser is out-of-date.

9 amazing partition ideas for Indian home

homify Modern living room
Over the period of time, architectural style of Indian homes has witnessed immense evolution. The typically large Indian homes have shrunk in size. What was once used to be a separate living and dining rooms in our grandparents home, have now merged into a hall. It is all up to us now to show our creativity and partition the space in such a way that it reflects our charismatic personality.

Be creative, bold and innovative in doing so. If you need some boost up or amazing ideas for it, we the Homify professionals are always ready to help. Today we have come up with 9 amazing partition ideas for your home. Have a look!

An elegant wall

homify Modern living room
The contrasting colors and textures on the wall are in complete harmony with the interior of the home. It is dividing the space without making it obvious. Hang a TV on it and enjoy the matches with friends and families.

​Hide and seek

Living Area homify Asian style living room
Living Area

This semi-transparent beautiful screen is a perfect way to show your great taste to your guests and hide the part of your home for a little privacy.

​Symmetry in asymmetry

Living Room Tv Unit Interior Design Bangalore Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Modern living room Plywood Brown interior design,bangalore interior,living room interior,home interior
Living Room Tv Unit Interior Design Bangalore

The clean cut of this partition looks beautiful and is a perfect place to display the memories and artefacts that you brought back from those wonderful family vacations.

​Symbolically separated

Quartiere Ostiense: una casa dal sapore Industriale , studioQ studioQ Industrial style living room
It’s perfect for a small living room! Just place an elongated sofa to partition the space. It will be a great space saver which otherwise would have been occupied by a conventional partition.

​Carving on the wall

homify Modern living room
An attractive carved wall will immediately grab all the attention. Take a clue from here, unleash your imagination and design your own partitioned wall.

​Play with color and texture

Living spaces Preetham Interior Designer Minimalist living room Building,Couch,Furniture,Table,Interior design,Wood,Chair,Flooring,Living room,studio couch
Living spaces

Lots of thing is going on here but everything is well synchronized. The bright popping color, different textures on the wall and even different materials used are in complete synchronization. Together they are making the space look amazingly beautiful.


​Clean and clear

SADHWANI BUNGALOW, 1 Square Designs 1 Square Designs Modern living room Marble White
SADHWANI BUNGALOW

There is nothing fancy here. It is just a simple clean glass partition. Isn’t it looking elegant and modern?

​Open and close cabinet

homify Minimalist living room
It’s a conventional way to partition the space. The open cabinets above for display and closed cabinets below to keep things hidden is quite a practical idea.

​Paneled partition

Residential Interiors, Prism Architects & Interior Designers Prism Architects & Interior Designers Asian style living room
Residential Interiors

Wooden panels connecting the floor from the ceiling looks rich and elegant and adds to the warmth of the decor.

If you need more ideas to get inspired, please visit: 15 stylish ideas to separate spaces in your home.

A modern 3bhk apartment in Electronic City, Bangalore
Which partition idea do you think is best for your home? Do let us know in your comments below.


