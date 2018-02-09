Your browser is out-of-date.

12 ideas to improve your home in less than 2000 rupees

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Jardin privado, LAS MARIAS casa & jardin LAS MARIAS casa & jardin Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

Great ideas for remodeling your home by spending very little.

Your home is an important part of your life, since you spend quality time with your family there. Whether it’s the spaces where you coexist with your children or the private area that you share with your partner, the rooms of your home always have some colours and features that make them special.

However, as the years pass, all homes need a change, either in terms of an expansion or refreshing the interiors to bring a new look. This can be a real challenge. Although remodeling your home may seem expensive or difficult, it does not have to be that way. With a few ideas, a little money and a lot of creativity, you can transform your home into a magical place.

This time we will present 12 small remodeling ideas that you can do yourself at home and for less than 3000 rupees! Take note.

​1. Paint or polish the chairs on the terrace

Jardin privado, LAS MARIAS casa & jardin LAS MARIAS casa & jardin Modern garden
Let's start with the terrace. Nothing refreshes the area more than painting the chairs in a bright colour.  Get started by choosing the tone you always wanted.

After - Accent tables add charm to the green space. Studio Earthbox Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
And do not forget to place a few plants, nothing gives more life to your environment than nature itself.

2. Renew old furniture

Bosques, UNUO Interiorismo UNUO Interiorismo Classic style living room
Antique furniture does not have to look worn out. Restore an old chair, and make it look like a real treasure.

3. Spotlights

PRIVADA MIRAMAR, GRUPO VOLTA GRUPO VOLTA Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
A subtle light is a detail that provides elegance to your home. Place spotlights in areas with wall coatings, and you will have a very special way to highlight the features of your home.

4. Change curtains

homify Minimalist bedroom
A room filled with light can make you feel better when you wake up in the morning.  Change the curtains and replace them with light colors and sheers to watch the sunlight filter and fade in an incredible way.

5. Semi-translucent shades

Casa de campo en Villas de Galindo, Alberto M. Saavedra Alberto M. Saavedra Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
If the idea is to bring light to your home, change your curtains to semi-translucent blinds, and you will instantly feel a revitalizing change in the ambiance. It will transform dull corners into vibrant spaces.


6. Integrate nature

Casa Encinos (Remodelación), La Maquiladora / taller de ideas La Maquiladora / taller de ideas Modern living room
Homes are becoming more organic, with a special connection with our environment. Give yourself the opportunity to have some nature in your house by including some plants inside. It will be an amazing feature!

7. Colour on your door

Remodelación Casa Estilo Farmhouse San Antonio TX, Noelia Ünik Designs Noelia Ünik Designs Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
The entrance to your home is an important element in the façade. Paint the front door in an attractive shade. Look for a catalog of colors and do tests, it will be interesting!

8. Or add some greenery to decorate it

homify Windows & doors Window decoration
9. New cushions

Últimos trabajos, Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern living room
A  room no longer needs to look dull. Make colorful cushions to bring a new energy all over the space.

10. Cool colours on the walls

PROYECTO NN23, PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Modern living room
11. Reorganize

Apartamento Pompéia (SP), verso arquitetura verso arquitetura Modern living room
Having everything in place does not have to be a boring task. Rearrange the shelves in a creative way and get the room noticed. Take advantage of the space on the wall and in the corners. You will surely find an imaginative way to give a room a new look.

12. Make your own art

A-778, DF ARQUITECTOS DF ARQUITECTOS Modern kitchen
If you want more tips for remodeling your home with very little see this ideabook.

Which of these tips are you going to try this weekend? Respond in the comments.


