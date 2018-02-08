17 TV placement ideas for living rooms

The living room is a place for relaxing and unwinding after a busy day, but that doesn't mean it can't be for vegging out too, especially in front of the TV. These 17 amazing TV placement ideas are perfect for the living room, regardless of it' size or orientation. Let's see which ideas will fit into your home.
This living room is fantastic for an industrial apartment design and with so much natural light, it creates an awesome setting during winter.
Maximise shelving and storage in a small living room.
Opt for a vibrant colour scheme such as this deep blue to upgrade your TV unit.
You can't go wrong with a neutral shade of grey to decorate your home with trendy appeal.
Use the entire wall and create a fitted storage unit for all your TV accessories.
A comfy sofa is a must-have in your living room.
For a more chic living room, include varying shades of cream and your space will be the epitome of luxury.
Light from all angles is another great way to make the most of your living room decor.
Less colours and textures will definitely enhance that modern yet simple detail in your home.
It's cool and contemporary, this wooden panelled design is a wonderful solution to your decor woes.
Or choose a retro design that is ultimately amazing.
Adjust your lights, grab a big bowl of popcorn and cuddle up on your favourite seat as you catch up with the latest movies.
If you're someone that prefers uncluttered and tidy detail, then this minimalist living room is an ideal option.
You can't go wrong with a checker floor and wooden bench to store your TV in shabby chic design.
Enjoy the fresh air and a view of the city from the living room of your upmarket apartment.
In the media trade? Well, then consider a wallpaper with your favourite published piece for that personal touch.