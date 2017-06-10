Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern Hyderabad home designed in 6.5 lakh rupees

Minimalist living room
Simple but modern designs, sleek furniture and soothing neutrals are the reasons why this home impresses effortlessly. Storage solutions are trendy yet practical, while the decor scheme is minimalistic in every room. Wooden elements appear here and there to lend warmth, while sufficient lighting ensures both convenience and a cheerful vibe. Credit for this cosy and stylish residence in Hyderabad goes to the interior designers and decorators at Fortune Decor. They made intelligent use of a modest budget to make this abode a must see.

Stylish living

White, black, grey, beige and wood make for a very elegant and inviting colour scheme in this living space. The furniture is neat and modern, while indirect lighting from the false ceiling offer brightness.

TV Unit

Up close, the TV unit wows with its slim and storage-friendly design. Wood makes a warm statement here, while the panel in the backdrop is very decorative.

Trendy dining

Crockery Cabinet

Both the crockery cabinet as well as the washbasin unit are fashionable and neatly designed. Sober colours paired with wood make a very welcoming statement in the dining area. Note how the crockery cabinet is wall-mounted to save on floor area.

Sophisticated storage

Wardrobe

Glossy white and dark wood define the elegant simplicity of this storage unit in one of the bedrooms. The right side of the unit acts as a study station and opens up to a sunny window.

Wooden charm

Second Bed Room with Study Table

Rendered in two different shades of wood, this wardrobe and study station unit is very functional and charming. Smooth doors, minimalistic handles and neat lines ensure ample visual appeal.

Chic guest bedroom

Guest Bed Room—Wardrobe

Modern and minimalistic furniture once again makes the guest bedroom shine, while wood creates a cosy and warm ambiance. The storage unit is sufficient to keep clutter at bay, while sliding glass doors effectively connect the room with a sunny balcony.  

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


