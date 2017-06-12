5 ideas to arrange your living room

Small or large, living room is the face of our home and we all want it to look perfect and welcoming. It is also the space where families and friends love to spend some quality time together. Isn’t it? Although it is usually the largest room of any home, in modern day scenario the living room too has shrunk in size along with the size of the home. Today, it has become a challenge to arrange a small living room with the same old world charm and comfort.

However, we the Homify professionals are always ready to take up the challenges and come up with amazing solutions for you. Have a look!