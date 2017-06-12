Your browser is out-of-date.

5 ideas to arrange your living room

Small or large, living room is the face of our home and we all want it to look perfect and welcoming. It is also the space where families and friends love to spend some quality time together. Isn’t it? Although it is usually the largest room of any home, in modern day scenario the living room too has shrunk in size along with the size of the home. Today, it has become a challenge to arrange a small living room with the same old world charm and comfort.

However, we the Homify professionals are always ready to take up the challenges and come up with amazing solutions for you. Have a look!

​L is not just a shape

It is the most common way to arrange the living room. It is also the most versatile way to put your sofas and chairs in the living room. This shape leaves our living room with two open faces, thus giving us an opportunity to integrate more into the space, may be a dining area or simply more armchairs if you love to entertain families and friends.

​Functionality is important

If the living room is small, it is important to consider the functionality of the furniture along with its beauty. Chairs will be better options than bulky sofa-set as it occupies less space and are easy to move. Loosen your creativity and play with colors and textures when choosing the furniture for your living room.

​Smart way to separate the space

Want to separate the dining area from the living space in a smart innovative way? Do it with an elongated sofa instead of an additional piece of furniture. Don’t be surprised if you see your guests copying your idea in their home.

​More space in one room

Create small living areas within your living room and feel how enlarged and diversify it looks. Though it sounds crazy, but it is a sensible way to create more space within a limited area. Have a look! Doesn’t it look creative and beautiful?

​Walls are there for a reason

It is a good idea to make the maximum use of the walls in a small living room. Arranging the furniture along the walls or on the walls will leave you with a few more square meters of space to move freely.

We all love to arrange our living room. We have more ideas for you. Click here and get inspired.

Do you have more ideas to make a small living room look spacious and beautiful? We are waiting to hear from you.


