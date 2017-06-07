Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 pictures of staircases for Indian homes

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
Princes Way, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

Staircases are one area to target if you are looking to ramp the overall look of your home. To do so, you have to begin with picking out the right elements to create a haven within your home. A number of elements such as the types of staircases, staircase designs, staircase details, and so on are to be considered. 

If you find that the tap of ideas has run dry, then this post is exactly what you need. Watch how these simple solutions at homify transform your home into an extraordinary work of art. 

1. A staircase of royal stature

CASA VILLA ANTIGUA, JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs Marble Beige
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

The intricacies that have gone into the making this modern staircase design make it visually stunning. Simplistic elements, when combined can work wonders, and this staircase is a testament to just that! Chestnut hued stairs, when teamed up with the curved iron railings make for the perfect pairing.   

​2. A staircase with a modern twist on railings

VIVIENDA CON UNA SOLA FACHADA Y TRES MEDIANERAS, M2ARQUITECTURA M2ARQUITECTURA Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
M2ARQUITECTURA

M2ARQUITECTURA
M2ARQUITECTURA
M2ARQUITECTURA

Horizontal railings are passe’, or so it would seem with this lovely staircase in the limelight. Vertical railings run all the way from the bottom to the top creating the image of a cube. This wooden staircase design when teamed up with wooden flooring and white railings are the perfect combination. 

​3. A staircase of metallic grandeur

UNA VILLA DE LUJO EN MORAIRA, Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs White
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

Rectangular metallic framework comes into play with this staircase. Topped off with of course, the quintessential wooden staircase railing design. The key lies in the minimalist elements that collectively contribute towards the beauty of the design. 

​4. A staircase showcasing the best of all worlds

Casa E | 08023 architects, Simon Garcia | arqfoto Simon Garcia | arqfoto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Simon Garcia | arqfoto

Casa E | 08023 architects

Simon Garcia | arqfoto
Simon Garcia | arqfoto
Simon Garcia | arqfoto

Perfected metallic steps running against a wooden background make for quite the sight. Take into account the glass sides with the metallic staircase handrails before you realize that you are in the midst of a winner.

​5. A staircase of plain old wood

homify Stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

It’s one thing to create a mishmash of all the elements known to you and quite another to stick to a single element. This wooden staircase is an exemplification to the latter idea, adding a unique touch of minimalism to the entirety of the room.

​6. The simple Simon staircase!

Casa LA - Esquadra Arquitetos + Yi arquitetos, Joana França Joana França Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Joana França

Joana França
Joana França
Joana França

This staircase belongs to the elite group of sophisticated staircase models. Exuding grace in the most subtle of all ways is this steel staircase which is lighted along the staircase railing. A closer look at the simplicity of it makes it stand out as it runs from the bottom to the top.


​7. Prehistoric staircase perhaps?

Princes Way, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Frost Architects Ltd

Princes Way

Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd

This staircase, wooden in all it’s demeanor is the highlight of the room. The wooden ensemble falls to the ground with utmost grace making it truly a masterpiece. Also, to be noted is the staircase railing design which is simply majestic. 

8. Say it with a grille staircase

Wnętra domu jednorodzinnego , Konrad Muraszkiewicz Pracownia Architektoniczna Konrad Muraszkiewicz Pracownia Architektoniczna Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
Konrad Muraszkiewicz Pracownia Architektoniczna

Konrad Muraszkiewicz Pracownia Architektoniczna
Konrad Muraszkiewicz Pracownia Architektoniczna
Konrad Muraszkiewicz Pracownia Architektoniczna

The choice of colors has quite the game to play when it comes to staircases. This steel staircase design works particularly well because because of the play on brown and black hues. If less really is more, then this is a testament to that, wouldn't you say?  

9. Classic staircase is the way to go!

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Engineered Wood Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

Of the many staircase ideas, is this one which is simply beautiful. Sticking to simplistic approaches has its own set of perks, as this next staircase demonstrates. Wooden railings, coupled with latitudinal rods make this staircase a hit. 

10. A metal and wood staircase

Escaliers contemporains en bois, Passion Escaliers Passion Escaliers Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Passion Escaliers

Passion Escaliers
Passion Escaliers
Passion Escaliers

Wood steps upheld by a wooden framework works for just about any house. Team that with white railings and you are in the presence of an indomitable duo.The staircase wall design sticks to a plain white backdrop which complements the staircase all too well.  

11. Less is more

Casa Opuntia 11, Zibatá, El Marqués, Querétaro, JF ARQUITECTOS JF ARQUITECTOS Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
JF ARQUITECTOS

JF ARQUITECTOS
JF ARQUITECTOS
JF ARQUITECTOS

Beneath the bracket of staircase design for small spaces, lies this one. Ever thought that a simplistic stairway such as this would turn out to be the marvel that it is? A wooden flight of stairs accompanied by black metallic railings makes for the perfect setting. Who would have thought? 

12. A circular staircase

Realizacja Balustrady 3, Armet Armet Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
Armet

Armet
Armet
Armet

This next one is for the curvy paths or spiral staircases. The end of the stairway is marked by a curved railing that adds a touch of grace to the ensemble on the whole. This staircase model picks tiles for staircase which match the railing all too well! 

13. A staircase of elegance

Klasik Ferforje, Klasik Ferforje Klasik Ferforje Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
Klasik Ferforje

Klasik Ferforje
Klasik Ferforje
Klasik Ferforje

The art work along the sides of the railings speaks for itself. While picking your staircase, ensure that you stick to colors that work together, much like the one chosen in this picture. The staircase railing design when teamed up with the staircase wall design make quite the pair. 

14. An elongated staircase

Casa Colomos, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Longer staircases make more room for experimentation as is the case with the preceding picture. It works extremely well as the colors and elements coalesce, creating a masterpiece. The staircase drawing simply completes the picture by color coding with the staircase design. 

15. A staircase with natural elements

homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

A walk in the woods becomes a reality with this staircase. Graceful elements have been chosen to recreate the quintessential walk in the woods. 

You are spoiled for choice with an array as wide as this to choose from. Get started right away and let these ideas take a life of their own in your home. 

Look out for this ideabook if you're still in need for more. 

7 ways to beat the heat this summer
Which one did you like the best? Leave us your comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks