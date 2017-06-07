7 ways to beat the heat this summer

In India, summers are here to stay. When temperatures soar to 40 degree and above, the effects of heat isn’t confined to just bodily discomfort. It shows its effects on moods and minds too. Extreme heat makes us irritable, grouchy, aggressive and sometimes depressed too. We cannot control the weather outside. But we can surely control the inside environment and make our home summer ready. All you need is to bring some changes inside to beat the heat.

We, the homify professionals have come up with 7 fresh ideas just for you and your home. Get inspired! It will help you to find the best ways to get rid of heat this summer.