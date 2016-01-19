A home dressed in wooden tones

While there have been many ways to decorate a home, wooden interiors have always been one of the most impressive and attractive options. There are different types and tones of wood that can be employed in a house design. These include veneer, oak and even teak wood. You can choose any of these according to your taste and budget. This house designed by these designers from Japan incorporates lightly toned wood for the flooring and partly for the walls as well. The interiors have been designed in such a way that the wood comes out as the most prominent feature. Let us start the tour!
By looking at the exteriors, you might think of the interiors as a small and cramped place that is designed on traditional patterns. However, the interiors sing a different song altogether. The exteriors are done majorly in white and have small openings. Yellow lights peep out of these windows and make the place exude a warm and homely vibe. The overall house imbues a feel of a modular house with a metallic roof and a small entrance.
The staircase is also designed in the same wooden tone as the floor and the walls. This structure does not only combine two floors but the artistic pattern accentuates the overall look of both the floors. The black vertical railings replace the traditional wooden railing that further adds to the uniqueness of this innovative idea. The most unique feature of this décor is the lighting involved that enhances the complete look of the small space, it actually makes it seem much bigger than it actually is. This area is also gifted with an earthy hammock that blends in well with the interior decor and provides a comfortable seating as well.
The seating is designed in a very traditional style. It matches the Indian baithaks or royal diwans. This design basically takes you back in those eras where people used to sit on the floor for a meal or for light bantering. This area acts as an informal study or reading area. A low height square platform creates the centre table that is topped with a rough wooden slab on the top. The green rubber flooring and intricate lighting makes this place speak volumes about simplicity and minimal decor.
The dining area is located alongside the kitchen. This area is very much a part of the spacious living zone but casually demarcated by the wooden partition. The dining table is a sturdy and durable wooden structure that creates a harmonious feel with the other interiors. It provides a refreshing twist from the usual square or rectangular pattern and is designed in an impressive oval shape with only two wooden chairs. This minimalist pattern creates a sense of spaciousness and brightness in the area. A traditional ceiling hung light suspended right above the dining table further completes the look. The kitchen is dressed in shades of white and is basically a small space that is kept highly functional with the use of modular fittings and effective lighting.
The TV unit or living area has also been designed on the same minimalist theme. A home theater is created in the small area with absolutely no incorporation of additional cabinets. This is done by installing the TV and speakers inside the wall itself. This unique idea incorporates the use of small wooden frames and open shelves as an added feature. A classic chandelier and bohemian window helps complete the look of this down to earth zone.
