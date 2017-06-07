A beautiful and spacious bungalow in Pune

Contemporary and creative, this bungalow in Pune is a sight for sore eyes. Wood, glass, soothing hues, stylish partitions and an interesting mezzanine make this residence a must see. Not only are the home’s interior spacious, but its entrance terrace is also stunning. Modern lighting also adds to the attraction of this property rendered by the interior designers and decorators at RP Design Studio.
The porch or entrance terrace of this bungalow is a tasteful blend of dark wood, glass, and stone. Solid wooden beams join hands with clear glass to define the wall on one side as well as the ceiling. The wall behind the seating is clad in wood and slim stones, while a couple of slim windows allow proper ventilation when open.
A closer look reveals that the seating is modern and L-shaped. Its colours complement the surrounding materials nicely, while the printed cushions make for visual interest. The use of clear glass allows the terrace to stay flooded with sunlight during daytime. Note how the balustrade is made of frosted glass and ensures privacy of those lounging here.
We love how the living space opens up to the mezzanine and is double-heighted. This creates an airy and bright vibe in this bungalow, and the backlit tree wall art is also beautiful.
Smooth white walls and a gleaming floor make an impressive statement as we venture inside. And the large wood and white TV unit is simply gorgeous although simple. Sleek floating shelves add tons of functionality to this unit, as they can both store and display things.
Another view reveals the rounded shape of the mezzanine, which looks very unique.
A stylish white screen with laser cut wavy patterns separates the living area from the kitchen and dining beautifully. On the left, note how the space under the staircase has been used to create an interior garden with fashionable lighting.
