A beautiful and well designed 3bhk apartment in Hyderabad

With a considerable area of 2400sqft at its disposal, this 3bhk flat in Hyderabad is a contemporary and comfy affair. An intelligent layout, trendy furniture, sleek storage solutions, and elegant lights add to the visual and sensual appeal here. The colour palette is mostly neutral and soothing, though wooden elements appear to lend warmth. All rooms are quite spacious and the social and private areas are smartly separated. A large terrace and two smaller balconies offer ample scope for outdoor fun. The interior architects at BNH Designers are to be credited for this project.
This 3D floor plan clearly shows that this apartment comprises of an open plan living and dining, a media room right next to the living, three large bedrooms and three moderate but well-equipped bathrooms. The kitchen is U-shaped and very convenient, while all functional areas are conveniently connected without hampering privacy. The large terrace is ideal for spending cosy evenings, while two of the bedrooms come with adjoining balconies for adequate ventilation.
With the elegant wallpaper in the background, this modern TV unit impresses easily in the living space. Neat shelves, niches and cabinets offer enough room for storage.
Lavish use of white, modern furniture and a minimalistic crockery cabinet allow the dining space to look peaceful and inviting.
A convenient U-shaped layout, smooth cabinets, modern appliances and ample lighting are the highlights of this kitchen. The countertop is glossy black and offers sufficient scope for prepping, cooking and plating.
Warm wooden touches, the elegant wallpaper, and contemporary furniture make this media room a visual delight. A stylish white shelf and partition separates this space from the living area.
Despite the use of sober hues, this spacious bedroom impresses with its wallpapers, trendy lighting and fashionable bed and study station.
The TV unit is this bedroom is right opposite the bed and a very sleek and chic affair. Rendered in white and glass, it complements the room’s decor nicely.
Different shades of wood pair with white to make this bedroom a warm and cosy place to unwind. The furniture is simple yet very modern, and the wardrobe comes with sliding doors to save floor area. The lamps are a stylish touch.
Beige, grey and white make for a very soothing ambiance in this bedroom. The wall-mounted shelves behind the bed, the TV unit, the compact study station as well as the wardrobe make fashionable statements here.
Take another tour - A beautiful and colourful home in Kerala