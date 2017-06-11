Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A beautiful and well designed 3bhk apartment in Hyderabad

Justwords Justwords
Residential-3BHK-2400sft, BNH DESIGNERS BNH DESIGNERS Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

With a considerable area of 2400sqft at its disposal, this 3bhk flat in Hyderabad is a contemporary and comfy affair. An intelligent layout, trendy furniture, sleek storage solutions, and elegant lights add to the visual and sensual appeal here. The colour palette is mostly neutral and soothing, though wooden elements appear to lend warmth. All rooms are quite spacious and the social and private areas are smartly separated. A large terrace and two smaller balconies offer ample scope for outdoor fun. The interior architects at BNH Designers are to be credited for this project.

3D visualisation

Residential-3BHK-2400sft, BNH DESIGNERS BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS

Residential-3BHK-2400sft

BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS

This 3D floor plan clearly shows that this apartment comprises of an open plan living and dining, a media room right next to the living, three large bedrooms and three moderate but well-equipped bathrooms.  The kitchen is U-shaped and very convenient, while all functional areas are conveniently connected without hampering privacy. The large terrace is ideal for spending cosy evenings, while two of the bedrooms come with adjoining balconies for adequate ventilation.

Trendy TV unit

Residential-3BHK-2400sft, BNH DESIGNERS BNH DESIGNERS Modern living room Couch,Wood,Interior design,Rectangle,Living room,Flooring,Art,Floor,Wall,Hearth
BNH DESIGNERS

Residential-3BHK-2400sft

BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS

With the elegant wallpaper in the background, this modern TV unit impresses easily in the living space. Neat shelves, niches and cabinets offer enough room for storage.

Modern dining

Residential-3BHK-2400sft, BNH DESIGNERS BNH DESIGNERS Modern dining room
BNH DESIGNERS

Residential-3BHK-2400sft

BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS

Lavish use of white, modern furniture and a minimalistic crockery cabinet allow the dining space to look peaceful and inviting.

Practical kitchen

Residential-3BHK-2400sft, BNH DESIGNERS BNH DESIGNERS Modern kitchen
BNH DESIGNERS

Residential-3BHK-2400sft

BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS

A convenient U-shaped layout, smooth cabinets, modern appliances and ample lighting are the highlights of this kitchen. The countertop is glossy black and offers sufficient scope for prepping, cooking and plating.

Classy media room

Residential-3BHK-2400sft, BNH DESIGNERS BNH DESIGNERS Modern living room Furniture,Table,Wood,Building,Comfort,Flooring,Interior design,Floor,Living room,Hall
BNH DESIGNERS

Residential-3BHK-2400sft

BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS

Warm wooden touches, the elegant wallpaper, and contemporary furniture make this media room a visual delight. A stylish white shelf and partition separates this space from the living area.

Grand bedroom

Residential-3BHK-2400sft, BNH DESIGNERS BNH DESIGNERS Modern style bedroom
BNH DESIGNERS

Residential-3BHK-2400sft

BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS

Despite the use of sober hues, this spacious bedroom impresses with its wallpapers, trendy lighting and fashionable bed and study station.


Residential-3BHK-2400sft, BNH DESIGNERS BNH DESIGNERS Modern style bedroom
BNH DESIGNERS

Residential-3BHK-2400sft

BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS

The TV unit is this bedroom is right opposite the bed and a very sleek and chic affair. Rendered in white and glass, it complements the room’s decor nicely.

Simple yet warm

Residential-3BHK-2400sft, BNH DESIGNERS BNH DESIGNERS Modern style bedroom
BNH DESIGNERS

Residential-3BHK-2400sft

BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS

Different shades of wood pair with white to make this bedroom a warm and cosy place to unwind. The furniture is simple yet very modern, and the wardrobe comes with sliding doors to save floor area. The lamps are a stylish touch.

Fashionable!

Residential-3BHK-2400sft, BNH DESIGNERS BNH DESIGNERS Modern style bedroom
BNH DESIGNERS

Residential-3BHK-2400sft

BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS

Beige, grey and white make for a very soothing ambiance in this bedroom. The wall-mounted shelves behind the bed, the TV unit, the compact study station as well as the wardrobe make fashionable statements here.  

Take another tour - A beautiful and colourful home in Kerala

20 tips to professionally organize your kitchen
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks