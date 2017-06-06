20 modern and sensational entrance doors

Besides their practical function, entrance doors play a vital role in the design and decoration of a house. Thanks to the variety of materials, finishes, sizes and colors, it is possible to use a door to achieve the style that one wants to give to the house.

A beautiful door with a stunning design can become the focal point of a facade, gently greeting those who approach it.

In this article, we will show you 20 modern ideas from professionals so you have a spectacular door.