20 modern and sensational entrance doors

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Casa José Prata, Barbosa & Guimarães, Lda. Barbosa & Guimarães, Lda. Modern windows & doors
Besides their practical function, entrance doors play a vital role in the design and decoration of a house. Thanks to the variety of materials, finishes, sizes and colors, it is possible to use a door to achieve the style that one wants to give to the house. 

A beautiful door with a stunning design can become the focal point of a facade, gently greeting those who approach it.

In this article, we will show you 20 modern ideas from professionals so you have a spectacular door.

​1. The importance of colour

Herrero House, 08023 Architects 08023 Architects Modern houses
08023 Architects

Herrero House

08023 Architects
08023 Architects
08023 Architects

The colour of the door should be in harmony with that of the facade, since it’s one of the most appealing points of interest outside the house. Grey is elegant, distinctive and allows a wide range of combinations.

2. Different textures in the finishes

CASA WIP, Trama Arquitectos Trama Arquitectos Modern houses
Trama Arquitectos

Trama Arquitectos
Trama Arquitectos
Trama Arquitectos

The combination of materials in the finishes will enrich the composition of the entrance of the house. A stone wall accompanied by a wooden door will have the warmth and strength to make the entrance the center of attention.

3. The charm of glass

Vivienda Burgos, Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos Minimalist houses
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

Facades composed of generous glazed surfaces have a light and avant-garde appearance. In this type of facade, the door is an important contrast. A black door will always be sophisticated.

4. Black with touches of aluminum

Horrow, Stronghold Security Doors Stronghold Security Doors Modern windows & doors
Stronghold Security Doors

Horrow

Stronghold Security Doors
Stronghold Security Doors
Stronghold Security Doors

The decoration of the door will make all the difference in making it stand out from the rest of the facade. Black is an elegant color, and the metal touches lighten up the design.

5. The consensus: wood

Marine Parade, Dorrington Atcheson Architects Dorrington Atcheson Architects Modern windows & doors
Dorrington Atcheson Architects

Marine Parade

Dorrington Atcheson Architects
Dorrington Atcheson Architects
Dorrington Atcheson Architects

Wooden doors are the most chosen, both for the interior and for the exterior. They isolate the cold, the heat and the noise. This example conveys a certain mystery given its depth and the combination with metals.

6. Wood and glass

House Refurbishment, Urban Creatures : Architects Urban Creatures : Architects Modern windows & doors
Urban Creatures : Architects

House Refurbishment

Urban Creatures : Architects
Urban Creatures : Architects
Urban Creatures : Architects

Another combination that has no flaws, wood is warm and perfect for all styles. Combined with glass it will have greater lightness and luminosity, even inside the house.


7. A high element

Linkside : Outsized Culmax Oriel Bay Windows Maxlight Modern windows & doors
Maxlight

Linkside : Outsized Culmax Oriel Bay Windows

Maxlight
Maxlight
Maxlight

Incorporating a glazed strip at the entrance of the house will highlight the dimensions and the various materials that make up the facade. The use of large windows is characteristic of modern design and is ideal for of those who like spaces full of light. Another advantage of glass is that it integrates the exterior landscape with the interior of the house.

8. On a small façade

Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort, Santos Arquitetura Santos Arquitetura Modern houses Wood
Santos Arquitetura

Casa no Royal Boulevard Residence Resort

Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura
Santos Arquitetura

For small facades, care must be taken when choosing coatings, colors and architectural lines, since the idea will always be to optimize the space. Wood is a good option for this purpose.

9. Play with lines

Casa M, Agraz Arquitectos S.C. Agraz Arquitectos S.C. Modern windows & doors
Agraz Arquitectos S.C.

Agraz Arquitectos S.C.
Agraz Arquitectos S.C.
Agraz Arquitectos S.C.

A large, light-wood door is more dynamic if you incorporate horizontal strips of glass that allow passage of light into the interior.

10. Marble and wood

Vivienda Los Bosques, Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos Modern houses
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

This is another example in which stone, in this case marble, brings elegance and refinement to the dark wood door.

11. White highlight

homify Modern windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

White for the door is a minimalist and modern trend. To ensure that the outside does not look cold, you can incorporate a small front garden that introduces touches of color.

12. A door with metal and wood

homify Modern windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Aluminum is an economic coating for doors. It is preferred for its quality, price and beauty. Combined with wood it translates into elegance and refinement.

13. Grey and metal

Haus am Hang mit Pool, Diemer Architekten Part. mbB Diemer Architekten Part. mbB Modern windows & doors Metal
Diemer Architekten Part. mbB

Diemer Architekten Part. mbB
Diemer Architekten Part. mbB
Diemer Architekten Part. mbB

You can also choose grey to create a sober effect and emphasize the elegance of the entrance. The touches of metal will bring the brilliance you need for a sensational result. If you add good lighting too, the result will be stunning. Get inspired by this image!

14. With a majestic opening

Casa José Prata, Barbosa & Guimarães, Lda. Barbosa & Guimarães, Lda. Modern windows & doors
Barbosa &amp; Guimarães, Lda.

Barbosa & Guimarães, Lda.
Barbosa &amp; Guimarães, Lda.
Barbosa & Guimarães, Lda.

To provide a more prominent entrance door, choose a pivoting opening system.

15. A colour highlight

Casa Condomínio Quintas do Morro - Nova Lima (MG), Lage Caporali Arquitetas Associadas Lage Caporali Arquitetas Associadas Eclectic style windows & doors
Lage Caporali Arquitetas Associadas

Lage Caporali Arquitetas Associadas
Lage Caporali Arquitetas Associadas
Lage Caporali Arquitetas Associadas

A vibrant color or highlight will undoubtedly make the door the undisputed protagonist. This image is proof of that. The red, in combination with the stone, makes it distinct. A bright color will also stand out between white or neutral walls.

16. A very stylish apartment door

Ambienti Luxury, Romagnoli Porte Romagnoli Porte Modern windows & doors
Romagnoli Porte

Romagnoli Porte
Romagnoli Porte
Romagnoli Porte

In an apartment, it is much more difficult to choose the style of the entrance door. However, you can give the desired finish to the inner face of the door. Here, we see a metallic door that is original and classy.

17. Another apartment door

PATMOS, MOVI ITALIA SRL MOVI ITALIA SRL Modern windows & doors
MOVI ITALIA SRL

MOVI ITALIA SRL
MOVI ITALIA SRL
MOVI ITALIA SRL

The entrance door to your apartment does not have to lack style or modernity. Take a look at this image.

18. Aged appearance

LOFTS 20, Architekt Zoran Bodrozic Architekt Zoran Bodrozic Modern windows & doors
Architekt Zoran Bodrozic

Architekt Zoran Bodrozic
Architekt Zoran Bodrozic
Architekt Zoran Bodrozic

The facade in rusty concrete gives a unique personality to the house, so the door cannot be left behind. With overlapping reliefs and imposing elements, this is a great idea for a modern or industrial style house.

19. The composition of the entrance

Fachada A224, Modulor Arquitectura Modulor Arquitectura Modern garden Concrete Grey
Modulor Arquitectura

Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura

The elements that make up the entrance of the house help to complement the setting, so that the chosen door cannot be devoid of personality. This is a perfect example for small homes that need to display their best on the façade.

20. A door that makes us happy

BIFFAR HAUSTÜREN, Biffar GmbH & Co. KG Biffar GmbH & Co. KG Modern windows & doors
Biffar GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Biffar GmbH & Co. KG
Biffar GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Biffar GmbH & Co. KG

As you have seen, there are many designs and finishes for an inviting entrance door. However, three factors must be considered: harmony with the rest of the house, appearance not out of context in relation to the neighboring buildings, and a design that suits your taste.

For more ideas for designing your home entrance, see this ideabook

14 ideas to use stone in your modern bathrooms
Which of these doors would you choose for your home? Respond in the comments.


