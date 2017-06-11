Your browser is out-of-date.

A comfortable and stylish 3bhk apartment in Mumbai

Justwords Justwords
Modern style bedroom
A modern layout, stylish furniture and pops of bright hues are the reasons why this 3bhk flat in Mumbai has caught our attention today. The storage solutions are practical yet fashionable, making the home convenient as well. Soothing lights and warm wooden touches add to the appeal here. Credit for all this goes to the interior architects at Midas Dezign.

Floor plan








Note how the social and private areas occupy two different parts of this flat. The living room is integrated with the dining, while the kitchen is quite spacious. The bedrooms are sufficiently big as well, and the bathrooms are average-sized yet well-equipped.

Fashionable living

Modern living room






Trendy white seating, a bright blue rug, sheer drapes and minimalistic decor make this living space full of personality.

Modern living room






The wooden TV unit is large and comprises of sleek drawers and shelves of different sizes. It allows a very aesthetic display of books and artefacts.

Chic dining

Modern dining room






Classy high-backed chairs surround a sleek table to make the dining experience pleasurable. A pair of bold black lamps and wooden elements makes this setting warm and attractive.

Classy kitchen

Modern kitchen






Light-hued wood and bold black join hands to make this spacious kitchen a visual treat. They also contrast the bright white surfaces nicely.

Elegant bedroom

Modern style bedroom






Soothing shades of grey and white make this bedroom very elegant and relaxing. The furniture is neat and the window brings in lots of sunlight.


Snazzy surprise

Modern style bedroom






This bedroom wows with vibrant textiles, a colourful artwork and an ultramodern false ceiling. One of the closets sports doors in metallic finish, while the other features irregular wood and white panels. How interesting!

Modern style bedroom






Another view reveals the study station with a trendy white shelf. This unit comprises of both cabinets and open shelves.

Lively sanctuary

Modern living room






Though white and cream hues dominate this bedroom, wood adds warmth and the cushions lend spice. Bright lights make for a cheerful vibe. The overall effect is youthful yet relaxing.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


